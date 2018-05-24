Pala announces free entertainment lineup for June

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in June featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and the underground wine CAVE on weekends. There will also be a special double-header of performances in the new and expanded Luis Rey’s restaurant and lounge on Saturday, June 30.

Due to construction of Pala’s expansion and renovation, no tribute concerts are scheduled, and the 60+ Club events will be in the Pala Events Center.

The free June entertainment schedule includes:

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

• June 5, The Smokin’ Cobras

• June 12, Saxation’s Motown and More!

• June 19, The Coral Paradise Band, Jimmy Buffet Caribbean Tribute

• June 26, The Buddy Holly Review

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdasy, 5 p.m. Sundays

• June 1-2, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz

• June 3, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco

• June 8, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco

• June 9, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz

• June 10, Vince Mendoza, Jazz/Pop

• June 15, David Reynolds, Acoustic Pop

• June 16, Doug MacDonald, Acoustic Pop/Rock

• June 17, Vince Mendoza, Jazz/Pop

• June 22, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz

• June 23, Doug MacDonald, Acoustic Pop/Rock

• June 24, David Reynolds, Acoustic Pop

• June 29, David Reynolds, Acoustic Pop

• June 30, Doug MacDonald, Acoustic Pop/Rock

Luis Rey’s, Saturday, June 30

• 3:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Saturday, B.I.G. (Brothers Igniting A Groove)

• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Grand Sonic Theory