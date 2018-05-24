Pala opens new Tourmaline Pools, parking garage

Pala Resort & Casino CEO Bill Bembenek welcomes guests to the opening of the newly remodeled Tourmaline Pools complex, May 18.

PALA – Continuing its expansion and renovation, Pala Casino Spa & Resort opened its new Tourmaline Pools and its renovated hotel parking garage May 18. The new garage adds 420 new parking spaces giving Pala 3,700 convenient parking spaces just steps away from the action.

Pala's new adults-only Tourmaline Pools offer guests the opportunity to enjoy 14 luxurious cabanas, five pools, two expansive hot tubs, a new poolside bar, a new poolside restaurant and a variety of outdoor lounge spaces complete with fireplaces for evening cocktails.

The pools are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but will close at 5 p.m. on the days that outdoor concerts are held at the Starlight Theater.

"The opening of our new Tourmaline Pools along with the opening of our expanded parking facility mark the completion of two major elements in the first phase of our renovation and expansion," said Pala Chief Executive Officer Bill Bembenek. "The new swimming pools also provide our guests a complete outdoor resort."

The cabanas may be reserved for a full day or a half-day. They include sofas, color televisions, free wi-fi and food and drink service from the Poolside Café & Bar. Cabana rental reservations can be made at the Pala Spa or http://www.spareservations.com.

The five pools are heated to allow guests to enjoy the water year around. The pools also offer in-water seating spaces around the perimeters and several beach-entry depth shelves. Several pools have water features and fountains and niches for rentable daybeds. Pala has taken care to offer some full-sun poolside lounge space, partial-sun trellis-covered space or fully sun-shaded cabana space to accommodate every guest's preference.

The Poolside Café & Bar offers an extensive menu for breakfast, lunch or dinner and a wide variety of beers, cocktails and wines. And breakfast is served all day.

Dignitaries of Pala Resort & Casino cut a ribbon in celebration of the opening of the newly remodeled Tourmaline Pools complex, May 18.

To utilize the new adults-only Tourmaline Pools, guests must be minimum-age 21.

The next phase of Pala's renovation and expansion is scheduled to open on Friday, June 29. It will include:

- A new 15,000-square-foot, glass-walled, smoke-free casino area that will offer over 300 slot and video poker machines, live poker, casino cashier services and several restaurants and bars.

- The new Marquise Bar, which will be the centerpiece of a new 10,000 square-foot gaming area that will offer more than 300 slot and video poker machines and new blackjack and roulette tables in the remodeled casino area that previously housed the Infinity Lounge.

- The re-opening of an expanded Luis Rey's restaurant and lounge with its full menu of dining, drinks and live entertainment.

For more information, visit http://www.palacasino.com.