Camp Pendleton gets a Lyft

In collaboration with Marine Corps Community Services, rideshare company Lyft is introducing a new program to increase access to transportation for individuals on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

The program, "Base Mode," creates a special category for individuals requesting rides into and out of the base, connecting them to drivers with access on and off the installation.

"We're really excited to give our military members and their families a very convenient and economic method of transportation," Hao Meng, the San Diego market manager of Lyft, said. "We're always looking to grow our relationship with military and veteran organizations and are happy to provide transportation services."

Lyft is under a one-year test contract with MCCS, serving as a trial run to develop an official transportation contract with the company.

"This program is meant to provide an additional opportunity for service members, retirees and their families." Roberto Chavez, the business manager of services and vending for MCCS Camp Pendleton, said. "A lot of Marines are here for (temporary additional duties) or schooling and may not have a privately owned vehicle, so anytime we can offer a service to the Marines and sailors, it is a good thing for us."

Camp Pendleton is the first Marine Corps installation to receive this program after it has showed promise on other installations, such as Fort George G. Meade in Maryland, with the end goal of providing convenient and affordable transportation to service members.

"We want to unlock opportunities for Marines to have access to get around the base and the region," Maj. Brandon Newell, the chair for mobility transformation at Marine Corps Installations Command, said. "We are looking for means (of transportation) that are smarter, cheaper and more efficient for all of our personnel."

The program was officially launched on the Lyft mobile app, May 18.

For more information about the program, visit http://www.mccscp.com/lyft.