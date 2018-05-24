Loss of Democracy

It is not a coincidence that at the same time Trump pulls out of the Iranian Deal he also celebrates the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem. He is not interested in peace in the Middle East or anywhere for that matter. His only interest is in money and power. He does not care that Europe asked him not to pull out because it would cost them their economic business dealings with Iran, which we have none. He ignored the leaders of France, Germany and the U.K., in favor of chumming up with the enemies of Iran: Saudi Arabia, and Jerusalem. These are the wealthier more powerful countries that he wants as American allies like Russia and now China.

The Palestinians have no clout. He does not care what they think of us or that many have been killed by his decision. He does not care that there are no civil or women's rights in Saudi Arabia or that Russia is ruled by a dictatorship. He is not interested in bringing peace to the Middle East through a two state solution because peace will not bring him the power and money he values more than human rights, freedom of religion, democracy or the United States constitution. He is not interested in “draining the swamp.” His only interest is in draining all he can from the weak, the poor and the middle class. America is no longer an “honest broker of peace in the Middle East.” We have lost all credibility by Trump's actions and will no longer be looked up to as a trusted example of democracy.

Christine Assad