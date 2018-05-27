NCL's snack shack supports Don Dornan games and local charities

Working the snack shack at the Don Dornan Games are volunteers from the National Charity League, including, from left, Patroness Debbie Little, Ticktockers Alex Little, Katie Kehl, Naiya Kurnik, Adriana Little, Isabella Gilmore, Bella Lopez and Emily Schmierer, Patroness Kristi Kehl and Ticktocker Rebekah Kehl

FALLBROOK – The National Charity League's Ticktockers and Patronesses manned the snack shack at Fallbrook High School for the 47th annual Don Dornan games held May 12.

Snack Shack offerings are donated by National Charity League mother and daughter members.

The girls raised over $1,000 with all the profits generated by the snack shack going back to support the community. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District to help offset costs for next year's Don Dornan Games and the remaining half will be given to five or six different local charities voted on by the seventh and eighth grade Ticktockers.

Along with coordinating the staffing of the snack shack, this year's chair and co-chair, Patroness' Kristi Kehl and Katie Draves respectively, organized the donation of all the food and drinks provided by the many NCL mother and daughter members.