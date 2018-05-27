NCL's snack shack supports Don Dornan games and local charities
Last updated 5/27/2018 at 3:52pm
FALLBROOK – The National Charity League's Ticktockers and Patronesses manned the snack shack at Fallbrook High School for the 47th annual Don Dornan games held May 12.
The girls raised over $1,000 with all the profits generated by the snack shack going back to support the community. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District to help offset costs for next year's Don Dornan Games and the remaining half will be given to five or six different local charities voted on by the seventh and eighth grade Ticktockers.
Along with coordinating the staffing of the snack shack, this year's chair and co-chair, Patroness' Kristi Kehl and Katie Draves respectively, organized the donation of all the food and drinks provided by the many NCL mother and daughter members.
