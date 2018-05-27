Supervisors approve Clemmens Lane Park improvements

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to provide improvements for Clemmens Lane Park.

A 5-0 board of supervisors’ vote May 9, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award a construction contract, designated the director of the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation as the county officer responsible for administering the contract and found the project categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act revi...