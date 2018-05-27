Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Time extension granted for Lilac Del Cielo tentative map

 
A time extension for the Lilac Del Cielo tentative map has been approved.

Mark Wardlaw, the director of the county’s Department of Planning and Development Services, made a preliminary decision May 1 to change the map’s expiration date to April 4, 2023. Wardlaw’s decision was subject to potential objections at a hearing of the county’s Planning Commission, but no member of the Planning Commission or the public objected at the May 11 Planning Commission meeting so the time extension became final and effective immediately.

The Planning Commission approved a tentative map and three s...



Village News

