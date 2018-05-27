KC and the Sunshine Band to play at Pala

PALA – Rhythm and blues and funk legends KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at

8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 14, at Pala Casino Spa & Resort's Starlight Theater.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular now as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey, KC for short, developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving fans an impressive string of hits like "Get Down Tonight," "That's The Way (I like it)" and "Shake Your Booty."

KC and the Sunshine Band – with sales of over 100 million record...