County releases hepatitis A outbreak report

A San Diego County public health nurse gives a vaccination as part of the Homeless Outreach Team's efforts to stop the spread of hepatitis A; the county released it's after action report of the response to the recent hepatitis A outbreak

The county of San Diego recently released an after action report that summarizes the county's response to an unprecedented hepatitis A outbreak that began in early March 2017.

A local public health emergency was declared Sept. 1, and stayed in effect until Jan. 23.

The purpose of an after action report is a self-evaluation to document an agency's response after an emergency. The "Hepatitis A Outbreak After Action Report" looks at the county's response to the local health emergency and actions taken during the outbreak to assess what worked well, what could be improved and a plan for makin...