County releases hepatitis A outbreak report
Last updated 5/27/2018 at 3:55pm
The county of San Diego recently released an after action report that summarizes the county's response to an unprecedented hepatitis A outbreak that began in early March 2017.
A local public health emergency was declared Sept. 1, and stayed in effect until Jan. 23.
The purpose of an after action report is a self-evaluation to document an agency's response after an emergency. The "Hepatitis A Outbreak After Action Report" looks at the county's response to the local health emergency and actions taken during the outbreak to assess what worked well, what could be improved and a plan for makin...
