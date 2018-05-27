Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Christensen
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County releases hepatitis A outbreak report

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/27/2018 at 3:55pm

A San Diego County public health nurse gives a vaccination as part of the Homeless Outreach Team's efforts to stop the spread of hepatitis A; the county released it's after action report of the response to the recent hepatitis A outbreak

The county of San Diego recently released an after action report that summarizes the county's response to an unprecedented hepatitis A outbreak that began in early March 2017.

A local public health emergency was declared Sept. 1, and stayed in effect until Jan. 23.

The purpose of an after action report is a self-evaluation to document an agency's response after an emergency. The "Hepatitis A Outbreak After Action Report" looks at the county's response to the local health emergency and actions taken during the outbreak to assess what worked well, what could be improved and a plan for makin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/29/2018 22:30