Nurses and Physicians of the Year celebrated at Palomar Health

ESCONDIDO – Nurses and physicians dedicate their lives to heal, comfort and promote health in the community. During National Nurses week in May, Palomar Health celebrated the Roz and Len Kolins Nurses of the Year and Physicians of the Year as voted by their peers at each of Palomar Health's three medical center campuses.

"This year's winners set the standard for outstanding patient care," Palomar Health President and CEO Diane Hansen said. "Our nurses and physicians are the foundation for the great health care Palomar Health delivers. I continue to be impressed by their compassionate car...