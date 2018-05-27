Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Nurses and Physicians of the Year celebrated at Palomar Health

 
Last updated 5/27/2018 at 4:28pm

Tania Borja Rodriguez, RN, medical surgical telemetry, is chosen 2018 Roz and Len Kolins Nurse of the Year for Palomar Health.

ESCONDIDO – Nurses and physicians dedicate their lives to heal, comfort and promote health in the community. During National Nurses week in May, Palomar Health celebrated the Roz and Len Kolins Nurses of the Year and Physicians of the Year as voted by their peers at each of Palomar Health's three medical center campuses.

"This year's winners set the standard for outstanding patient care," Palomar Health President and CEO Diane Hansen said. "Our nurses and physicians are the foundation for the great health care Palomar Health delivers. I continue to be impressed by their compassionate car...



