Important deadline for June election

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the June 5 gubernatorial primary election is Tuesday, May 29. You can apply at www.sdvote.com or use the application on the back of the sample ballot and voter information pamphlet.

Voters can also request a mail ballot by sending a letter to the Registrar of Voters with their name, registered address, the name and date of the election, the address where the ballot is to be mailed and their signature. Send forms to Registrar of Voters, 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, CA 92123, email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov or fax (858) 694-2955.

As a third option...