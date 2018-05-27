Candidates in primary election give credentials

The primary election is quickly approaching – polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 5 – and of particular interest to North County voters is who will replace termed out San Diego County supervisor Bill Horn, who for 23 years has served District 5.

The candidates looking to take over for Horn are Jacqueline Arsivaud, Jim Desmond, Michelle Gomez and Jerry Kern. The two candidates garnering the most votes in the primary will advance to the November election, unless one of the candidates wins the seat outright by earning more than 50 percent of the votes.

In the 38th Senate District, three candidates are running to replace Senator Joel Anderson, who is serving his second and final term. The candidates are Jeff Griffith, Brian Jones and Antonio Salguero.

In the 50th Congressional District, Congressman Duncan Hunter is seeking a sixth term. Running against Hunter are Josh Butner, Ammar Campa-Najjar, Richard Kahle, Patrick Malloy, Shamus Sayed and Bill Wells.

Assemblywoman Marie Waldron is running for re-election in the 75th Assembly district and she is being challenged by Alan Geraci. San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore is seeking to win his third election and he is being opposed by Dave Myers.

Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan is being challenged for the DA position by Geneviéve Jones-Wright, and San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk Ernest Dronenburg is seeking a third term while being opposed by Matt Strabone.

The Village News emailed questions to candidates in each of the aforementioned races, and their answers follow. Twenty-one of the 22 candidates contacted responded to the Village News' email, with the lone exception being Brian Jones.

Board of Supervisors – District 5

JACQUELINE ARSIVAUD

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I am a no-nonsense business leader not beholden to any party or special interest, with 20 years of successful business experience in both small and large companies. This is relevant because this is an executive level job co-managing 17,000 employees and a $6 billion budget. I am already elected in District 5, on the Elfin Forest Harmony Grove Town Council since 2005, and on the San Dieguito Planning Group since 2009. I bring a deep level of understanding of County-specific issues, unrivaled by the other candidates, in the areas of land use, housing, budgeting and fire protection.

What would be your top three priorities on the Board of Supervisors?

No. 1: Prevent San Diego from turning into Orange County by reining in urban sprawl and building according to the General Plan for land use near existing infrastructure, while focusing on innovative solutions to housing affordability to address the shortage of moderate income housing. No. 2: Reduce traffic congestion and gridlock by developing a forward-looking transportation vision incorporating world-class best practices. No. 3: Protect public safety via investment in fire protection and emergency medical services, and by focusing on evacuation planning

How would you help unincorporated communities, specifically Fallbrook?

As the only candidate from the unincorporated area, I understand how difficult it is to get our voice heard. I will prioritize residents’ voices, instigate evening meetings and investigate ways for residents to participate remotely. I will protect the integrity of the General Plan, which means no Warner Ranch further clogging up 76, and protection for Rancho Guejito. I will require a full emergency evacuation model including existing residents as a condition of adding density anywhere in the unincorporated area. I will work to help design local programs to assist Fallbrook’s homeless population. And promote avocado toast, one of my favorite foods.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I am a farmer’s daughter from a small farm in France who actually worked in the fields and mucked dairy cows daily – I understand farm values. I am also a product of the American dream, whose love for this country stems from gratitude for opportunity. Jim or Jerry represent two versions of the leadership we’ve had for 24 years. I represent prudent change; fiscal strength is a legacy I will continue, but I will change direction on housing and transportation, refuse developer contributions, and restore public trust. We will not turn into Orange County on my watch.

JIM DESMOND

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I have been mayor of San Marcos for 12 years, balanced budgets, strong reserves and sound infrastructure, and accomplished pension, healthcare and infrastructure reforms.

I am a Navy veteran and a former small tech-business owner. I am a SDSU graduate (electrical engineering) and was a pilot/captain for Delta Air Lines for 32 years. I am endorsed by Supervisor Bill Horn, Sheriff Bill Gore and the San Diego Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

What would be your top three priorities on the Board of Supervisors?

No. 1: Safety of the residents by providing law enforcement and fire services the resources they need. No. 2: Protecting your tax dollars, having strong bond ratings and reserves for emergencies. No. 3: Increasing quality of life by building and maintaining infrastructure.

How would you help unincorporated communities, specifically Fallbrook?

By holding scheduled meetings with stakeholders in the community to stay up on local issues. By continuing to fund the Fallbrook Library, Chamber of Commerce, veterans programs and the arts. By repairing and maintaining public infrastructure. By helping nurseries and agriculture with technical advancements at the county. By preserving Fallbrook’s rural charm, enhancing the boutique character and growing the economy.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

As a pilot, Mayor, engineer, husband and father, I’m an honest, hard-working, common sense practical decision maker. As a fiscal conservative, I have a long record of protecting taxpayers’ dollars. For more information: http://www.desmondforsupervisor.com.

MICHELLE GOMEZ

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I am a longtime community advocate with a history of standing up for women, veterans, military and other working families, and looking out for the public health and wellbeing.

In my professional capacity as a legislative analyst, I review and educate on legislation and help to draft sound policy. I would like to combine my passion for community service with my professional experience in regulatory compliance and business ethics in order to reform our Board of Supervisors into a force for good for all San Diego County residents.

What would be your top three priorities on the Board of Supervisors?

My top three priorities are, No. 1: Protect our County General Plan to stop overdevelopment of our neighborhoods and rural lands, while increasing access to affordable housing to address our county's housing crisis; No. 2: Ensure access to Public Health and Human Services to include wrap around services in order to protect public health for all; address the homeless crisis through increased mental health and substance abuse services, job training and placement, and social services; No. 3: Protect our coastline and strengthen fire and environmental protections to preserve our pristine open space

How would you help unincorporated communities, specifically Fallbrook?

It’s important to me that our unincorporated communities are allowed to retain their rural charm. That is why I support our County’s General Plan, which outlines a commitment to sustainable growth near to services, and infrastructure that can support this new housing.

Fallbrook faces unchecked growth if the County Supervisors bundle projects and force them on us. I support the residents of Fallbrook who seek to ensure that new conversions require a two-acre minimum. I see this as a fair compromise, which demonstrates the tremendous character of Fallbrook residents, and their willingness to embrace smart growth.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

As current city and county Commissioner, founding board member of a healthcare nonprofit and a legal professional with a background in executing policy, I feel that I have a breadth and depth of experience that will allow me to be the strong voice that the working families of our county need to represent them on the Board of Supervisors.

I look forward to representing my constituent’s goals and values rather than holding closed-door meetings, which determine the fate of real people's everyday existence. I will work tirelessly to ensure that our County Supervisors work for those who depend on it.

JERRY KERN

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I have served on the Oceanside City Council for 12 years, the largest full-service city in North County. I have dealt with all the issues that I will face as County Supervisor, traffic, growth, homelessness, and bureaucratic inertia in solving these problems. I have also worked on regional issues. I am on the executive board of the Community Engagement Panel for the decommissioning of San Onofre and I have been working on removing the nuclear waste from the site. I have served on SANDAG and the San Diego County Water Authority. I know the issues that face North County and can hit the ground running.

What would be your top three priorities on the Board of Supervisors?

No. 1: Improving roads and infrastructure. For decades the County of San Diego has neglected North County’s infrastructure. When it comes to funding roads and infrastructure, you can bet I will fight to ensure Fallbrook receives every last penny this community deserves. No. 2: Expand healthcare access. As a supervisor, I’ll work with the county, healthcare providers, non-profits, and other government agencies on ways we can expand physical access to healthcare into Fallbrook. No. 3: Protect public safety. As your supervisor, it will be my priority to focus on ensuring our Sheriff and Probation Department is staffed at the levels necessary to maintain safety for all of Fallbrook residents.

How would you help unincorporated communities, specifically Fallbrook?

It’s my strong belief that for too long, the County Board of Supervisors has neglected to care for the backcountry communities like Fallbrook to the extent that it should.

The further away from downtown San Diego you get, the fewer services and resources you receive. If elected as County Supervisor, it will be my primary goal to change that and make sure the every resident, no matter where they live, receives the county services they deserve and pay for.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I have a reputation for being engaged, being accessible and solving problems. I am a leader who will work to improve your lives by making county government more responsive to you. Please read my plan for Fallbrook at

https://www.kernforsupervisor.com/my_plan_for_fallbrook.

State Senate – 38th District

JEFF GRIFFITH

What are your credentials to serve in this office?

Public service is my life. As a fire captain/paramedic for 30 years, I have served North and East County residents and know area communities. I am dedicated to reducing fire risks; to ensuring that victims receive the best care possible. Seven years ago, I was elected to the Palomar Health Board, the largest healthcare district in California and a major regional employer. Healthcare providers face enormous challenges; I want to use my expertise to find solutions. I volunteer for Medical Corps and have served on the County Health Services Advisory Board that provides a link between local communities and the Board of Supervisors.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

My priorities include, No. 1: providing quality and affordable healthcare for all and handling more effectively the opioid crisis affecting our communities; No. 2: enhancing fire protection for all residents, including building the necessary infrastructure to manage traffic congestion and access to communities in times of crisis; and No. 3: finding a way to reduce or eliminate college debt and also providing energetic vocational education programs that will lead to careers with middle class wages.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

Since healthcare can be a matter of life and death, my goals are to support access to quality care for all. I will work to ensure that medical coverage is expanded, continues to exist for those with pre-existing conditions, and that community clinics, professionally staffed by doctors and nurses, are established throughout the region. To curb drug costs, I am ready to sponsor legislation that will provide transparency and fairness in prescription drug pricing. Further, I will sponsor a bill to provide clinical support and treatment options for those suffering from the scourge of opioid addiction.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

Even with my commitments, family time remains the most important aspect of my life. I’m proud of family accomplishments. My wife works within the Escondido School District as an office manager; my oldest daughter is a sheet metal workers’ apprentice as well as a state certified welder, and my youngest is a behavioral therapist who works with autistic children. I’m not a career politician. I’ve been trained to act in emergencies, and our state now faces so many of them. I want to tackle them on your behalf. I am the only candidate endorsed by the Fallbrook Firefighters Association Local 1622.

ANTONIO SALGUERO

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I am a millennial and business owner. I have a unique insight into the issues that younger generations and business owners are facing. As a business owner, I know what it takes to create jobs and wealth for others. And, as a millennial, I know the difficulties we face in finding good paying jobs and housing, along with other social issues that we face today.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

California has the second largest prison population in the country. Not only is it a drain on the economy but the majority of individuals incarcerated are in for non-violent crimes. Criminal justice reform is one of my top priorities. Californians bear some of the highest taxes for both individuals and businesses. My second priority is to address the lack of economic opportunity through tax regulatory reform. My third priority is cost of living and housing. Tax and regulatory reform will address a portion of this. But, we need to strengthen property rights in order to incentivize new housing construction.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

Healthcare is one of the most regulated industries in the U.S. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done at the state level but to oppose universal healthcare or single payer healthcare efforts. In order to make healthcare affordable, the federal government would

need to allow insurance companies to provide service across state lines.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I am the youngest candidate running for this office on the platform of improving California for future generations. As a young Californian, I have an inherent interest in improving California’s business and economic climate, as well as improving the standard of living for all Californians.

U.S. Representatives – 50th Congressional District

JOSH BUTNER

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I am a 23-year veteran of the Navy SEAL Teams, prior enlisted Lieutenant Commander where I learned the importance of teamwork and service driven leadership. I am the father of three grown children that continue to teach me the importance of family, community, and caring for one another. I have an undergraduate degree in workforce education and development, graduate degree in defense analysis and another in national security affairs. I have seven years in business leading a global division, and experience with a small business partnership with my sister. I am an elected official on the Jamul–Dulzura School Board, crafting public policy and advocating for the future of our children.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

No. 1: Ensure that healthcare is affordable and accessible, benefiting all Americans, not just the insurance and pharmaceutical companies. No. 2: Take on Washington special interests to ensure that everyday Americans are heard in the halls of Congress. No. 3: Be the fierce advocate our community needs for quality education for our children.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

I believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege, but skyrocketing premiums are putting middle-class families at risk even as pharmaceutical companies score record profits. But those in Washington that want to tear the whole system down, eliminating healthcare for tens of millions of Americans while the 1 percent pockets the savings, have it dead wrong. Instead of repealing the Affordable Care Act we should reform and expand it by putting American families first, not the insurance and pharmaceutical companies. We should allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices down, reducing costs while making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Americans.

What is the most important thing voters should know about?

I have one purpose and one purpose only in running for Congress. I am running to serve my country, my district, my community, and my neighbors. I am simply running to serve.

AMMAR CAMPA-NAJJAR

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I'm a local business owner and the only candidate challenging congressman Hunter Jr., who has federal government experience. From my first job in church ministry to working for a presidential campaign; from serving in the White House to advocating for small businesses; from fighting for workers to running for Congress – I've devoted my life to service. As a Labor Department official, I served working families. As a business owner, I know the burdens we face. Washington may have lost its way, but I haven’t. I’m ready to bring our district’s common values and common sense to serve the common good.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

Jobs, housing, and healthcare: CA50's unemployment rate is double San Diego County's, and residents commute for hours to get to work and are barely getting by. At the Labor Department, I worked on the only program both Democrats and Republicans could agree on: apprenticeship jobs training. The average apprentice makes $70,000 a year – double the average American's income. Having an apprenticeship job would make healthcare, housing, and education more affordable. If elected, I'll invest in projects and programs to train our district's workers to fill America's six million job vacancies in renewable energy, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, education, IT and cyber-security.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

By taking best practices from the public and private sector to expand Medicare for all. TRICARE, the military’s healthcare program, and Medicare both provide more affordable care than the private insurance system. We can fund Medicare for all by requiring billionaires and major corporations to pay their fare share. In the meantime, I would take immediate action to: No. 1, allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices; No. 2, provide a public option to compete with the private-sector based lowest costs and highest quality service; and No. 3, allow individuals ages 50-64 years old to buy into Medicare earlier.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I was born in San Diego, the son of a working class mother who taught me how to work hard. I've spent the past 15 months campaigning, listening to voters. Thanks to voters who have devoted their labor and love to this campaign, polls show we stand the best chance at defeating Hunter. We've outraised congressman Hunter without corporate money. We're funded by people, for people. After 40 years of the Hunter dynasty, we deserve new leadership. If given the opportunity to serve the working families of CA50, I'll take on the big challenges and never stop fighting for you.

DUNCAN HUNTER

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I am a former small business owner and a Marine Corps combat veteran, serving three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I have worked to provide our military with the resources to meet their responsibilities and ensure America’s national security goals are met domestically and across the globe. As Chairman of the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, I have worked to protect funding for the U.S. Coast Guard that has led to the interdiction of over 220 metric tons of illegal narcotics in 2017. I have consistently voted to cut taxes, eliminate overbearing government regulations and streamline policies that hamper business growth and investment.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

My primary responsibility is the protection of the American people and I will continue working to rebuild the military, making it more efficient and capable in meeting our national security goals. The U.S. must have a secure international border which continues to be porous in protecting against illegal immigration, drug and sex trafficking and terrorism. Finally, we must proactively invest in the American worker and their jobs. This includes eliminating unnecessary regulations that prevent younger people from entering the workforce, providing more flexibility for individuals to use their educational resources for vocational training and advocating new innovative maritime technologies in what we call the “blue economy.”

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

The Affordable Care Act created an over-bureaucratic healthcare system with reduced choice and greatly increased costs. Premiums continue to rise, particularly in California, and competition has collapsed. It is for this reason I supported the American Health Care Act when it passed the House, which would cut bureaucratic red tape, lower prices, increase access to care, and most importantly, give patients choice over their health care decisions by allowing them to participate in programs across state lines. In doing all this, common sense protections would remain, including access to coverage for those with preexisting conditions and allowing children to stay on their parent's insurance until age 26.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I have a 10-year voting record which voters can utilize to determine if I share their values. I have one of the highest percentages of successfully passing legislation compared to my California colleagues and my office has a strong reputation of providing constituent services with federal agencies, particularly with veterans and active duty military personnel. I am consistent and unapologetic in my support of rebuilding the military, protecting the border, cutting taxes, investing in small business, eliminating wasteful government bureaucracy, defending life, the Second Amendment and benefits for our nation’s veterans and I will continue my efforts in all these important areas.

RICHARD KAHLE

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I grew up in Ramona when it had just one stoplight, and graduated San Marcos High when the city was half today's size. After earning my commission as an Army officer, I immediately volunteered for an Army-Navy Provincial Reconstruction Team in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Most of my military duty was in foreign service, with the last three years stationed in the Korean Peninsula. I have an engineering degree from UCLA and a master’s in government policy. I care about the math, and I am the only candidate with a plan to cut the budget deficit and restore Social Security.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

Our campaign confronts the nation's trillion-dollar deficits with a specific, detailed approach to cut next year’s deficit by $405 billion while restoring Social Security for all future retirees. Our campaign will never accept contributions from corporations, registered lobbyists, political action committees (PACs), or any other interest group. As your representative and a combat veteran, I will exercise humility and restraint when voting to deploy our military force. I will stand against any unnecessary and wasteful war.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

Some policies I support are limiting medical malpractice claims, and renegotiating brand-name drugs for Medicare, Medicaid and the Veterans Health Administration. Also allowing private health insurance policies to be sold across state lines, will improve competition within insurance markets and reduce consumer premiums and costs.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

Most of my time in service was deployed, and from afar I watched the political parties slowly divide our country. As you serve in uniform, you want the nation to work together, not tear each other down. I think most voters are exhausted by today's political anger and are far more sensible and moderate than either party. Now, more than ever, we need calm, reasonable independents, free of lobbyist influence. My candidacy as a moderate independent for California’s 50th U.S. Congressional District is a step in that direction.

PATRICK MALLOY

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I have experience representing people in our district in the most important transaction of their lives, purchasing and selling homes. The industry which I work in is highly regulated, and my record therein has no blemishes. I’ve run in this race before, and surpassed all other previous democratic challengers with over 103,000 votes. The district needs a moderate who can work both sides of the aisle. I do that every day in my job. I work with buyers and sellers, towards a shared common goal. Compromise is how both sides get most of what they want, and that is progress.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

Impeach Donald Trump. Pass Medicare for all. Initiate gun safety legislation within the framework of our Second Amendment that will stand up to judicial review: States regulate via permitting and licensure with written and field tests, and insurance mandates. Federal government maintains registration requirements in a searchable electronic database, shared with both state and local authorities. Thereby enabling due process of the law for a law officer to obtain a warrant and impound a weapon of an at risk individual. If we can license, register and insure 263 million cars in the U.S. we can license, register and insure guns.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

Over 53 percent of your federal taxes go to defense and 5 percent on health. Passing Medicare for all can be achieved with either a 5 percent increase in income tax of people earning over $200,000/year, or budgetary offsets on both sides, namely military and government. I too believe in smaller government, especially when we get a healthier and wealthier middle class out of it. Canada can offer Universal Healthcare for $35/month. Some 600,000 Americans will go medically bankrupt this year, while zero Australians will.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I worked in NYC during September 11, gave blood the following day and decided to teach English overseas in a developing Islamic Country to find out firsthand what makes them tick. They feel that it's their natural resources and they don’t want us to take it. We all saw a lack of coordination between federal, state and local authorities may have enabled 9-11. We saw that again in Parkland, too. If federal, state and local authorities coordinate, we will be safer. Let’s stop blowing money overseas on other people’s problems; we have problems to address right here at home. Visit: http://www.patrickmalloyforcongress.com.

SHAMUS SAYED

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I'm an experienced business owner who will cut through Washington’s red tape and block job-choking regulations. I know what it means to expansively grow a company and meet a payroll having run a company for over a decade. I am the Republican in the race voters can depend on and trust to put the amazing residents of the 50th District first. I'm proud to be running as a business leader from San Diego to balance the budget, invest in local infrastructure, take care of our vets, and keep Americans safe.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

As former President of FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association and board member of the Captain’s Advisory of the San Diego Police Department, I understand what it takes to keep our families safe; it will be my top priority. We must fix our broken immigration system and we have to stop allowing undocumented immigrants who commit crimes to remain on our streets. We are a country of immigrants but I will not tolerate lawlessness. I’ll slash regulations and end policies that hold back small business growth, paving a path to success for business owners to create jobs and grow our economy.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

I will repeal and replace Obamacare because, as an entrepreneur, I know how badly it hurt San Diego's working families and small businesses. We owe every American guaranteed access to quality, affordable healthcare. It's non-negotiable. I will work towards meaningful systematic reform that gives patients control of their own health choices, and does not turn people away or burden them with excessive costs.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I reject Washington's career politicians – I am an outsider, small business owner and lifelong San Diegan.

BILL WELLS

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

My life has not followed a path of privilege having come from an impoverished and broken home with a family history plagued by alcoholism and mental health challenges. Yet, as a conservative Republican mayor with more than a dozen years in public office who's dedicated my life to mental health care, in Washington, D.C., I will prioritize reducing the national debt, rejecting tax increases and unburdening workers and small business owners to realize their full potential. I am running for the 50th Congressional District because as a trusted leader and problem solver, I can bring conservative Republican values to Congress.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

During my tenure in the 50th Congressional District, we would address the mental health crisis in a meaningful way as it relates to not only the Second Amendment but also homelessness. We would restructure the path to business ownership leading to greater economic freedom for the American business owner and worker. Lastly, we would adopt a comprehensive means of protecting the homeland from terrorist activities that protects, not punishes American citizens. As a lifelong mental health care professional and small business owner, who represents a border city, these three issues would be of greatest importance for Congress under my watch.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

The health care system lacks transparency, making the role of patients increasingly harder to make wise decisions about their health with available resources. Two areas where we can make healthcare more affordable would be to arm patients with more information on services and costs at the available service providers. In some countries, doctors and facilities display the costs of services on their office walls. Another cost saver growing in favorability would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs for patients. Many believe this would reduce costs considerably.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

My story has been one of triumph over struggle. Managing life as a single dad with sole custody of my two young children while working the graveyard shift at the hospital. Losing my father to suicide at a young age. Studying in the campus bookstore because I could not afford books. All the hard-earned lessons were worth it to earn a doctorate in psychology, and become a public servant, a father and a husband. I have faced tough challenges and I’m ready to go to work for you. I humbly ask for your vote for the 50th Congressional District.

State Assembly – 75th District

ALAN GERACI

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

I’m a consumer attorney, father, youth sports coach, and community leader, married with six children, two grandchildren. As San Diego Deputy City Attorney, I helped create the first-ever Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit and fought developers to preserve open space creating 5,800-acre Mission Trails Regional Park. Unlike the 20-year career politician who is rarely seen in our communities, I fought and spoke out against Fallbrook Utility District’s water rate hike. I stood up to big banks to protect homes of 300 families from foreclosure, the Voter Registrar who improperly audited our ballots, and against Escondido’s unlawful privatization of the public library.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

I'll fight every day at the State Capitol for hard-working families, not the big banks and special interests. My top priorities include, No. 1: strong public schools utilizing local control funding formula including music, art, and sports programs for our kids; No. 2: A healthcare system that provides quality healthcare services for all Californians, drives down the cost, and streamlines the payment process for our doctors and providers; No. 3: Smart growth plans that bring affordable housing to our region while addressing traffic relief, including building a Sprinter Light Rail from Temecula to Mission Valley, and a sustainable renewable energy grid by 2030.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

Healthcare should take care of patients needs first. Unlike my opponent, I support quality, affordable healthcare for all (SB 562) as a key component toward a healthcare payment system that puts patients first, not insurance profits. I support AB 394, establishing specific nurse-to-patient ratios for acute care, acute psychiatric, and specialty hospitals throughout California, enforcing the number of patients that may be assigned to an RN during a shift. Premature discharges of patients are wrong and benefit insurance companies and hospital bottom lines – not consumers. I will always vote for laws that emphasize healthcare access and treatment for patients first.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I’ve spent my entire career fighting powerful special interests on behalf of everyday citizens and winning to ensure we all get a fair deal. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson and California Teachers Association have endorsed me because of my strong record on education. I’ll continue fighting for good paying jobs and living wages and against forces that drive up the costs of healthcare, education, food and housing. I’ll fight for the public safety of our communities that prioritizes our children and families. With your vote, we can retire a career politician and send a consumer advocate to Sacramento.

MARIE WALDRON

What are your credentials to serve in this position?

California State Assembly Minority Floor Leader, Assembly Health Committee, serves on Mental Health Caucus, the coordinating committee of the Stanford Neurosciences Institute, vice chair of local government committee, city council member and vice Mayor in Escondido for 14 years, worked on public safety, economic revitalization and was North County Transit District representative. Served four years as honorary chairman of the California Business Advisory Council advocating on behalf of California’s small businesses to Congress. A small retail/manufacturing business owner of a apparel company for 24 years, I and my husband are raising a high-school aged son and continue to run the business.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

Public safety, infrastructure (including traffic congestion mitigation/water reliability) and affordable healthcare. Public safety: My AB 1983 requires schools to consult with law enforcement on threat assessments in their emergency plans. I am endorsed by PORAC (Police Officers Research Association), CA Highway Patrol Officers Association, and Cal Fire. Agriculture, local economy, all businesses and our homes rely on a reliable, affordable water supply. I support key legislation to upgrade water infrastructure. Traffic congestion affects our economy and quality of life. I have authored legislation to commit transportation dollars to expand our roads. Access to quality healthcare for all our residents that is affordable is a priority.

How will you work on the problem of the high cost of healthcare?

A member of Select Committee on Universal Healthcare Delivery, I work on a bipartisan effort to achieve efficiencies in delivering quality healthcare at a reasonable cost. While 97 percent of Californians have health coverage, that does not equate to care. Access to care, including Medi-Cal, is important in our rural districts. Tackling the issue of the

3 percent without coverage, improving provider reimbursements to bring more doctors into Medi-Cal, reducing fraudulent billing, streamlining prior authorizations and expanding new technologies like telemedicine, making health coverage more competitive with consumer choice will help bring down premiums.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I am a mom, a wife and a person of faith. I believe in honest work, helping my fellow man and leaving the world a better place than I found it. As your Assemblymember, I work hard in Sacramento to make our district's voice heard and have been successful in passing legislation to help hardworking families, improve healthcare access and addiction services, and am fighting high cost regulations and taxes.

Sheriff

BILL GORE

Why should someone vote for you rather than your opponent?

Over the last eight years, I’ve worked closely with my partners at the federal, state, and local level to make San Diego the safest urban county in America. We are a diverse border county that boasts the largest land border crossing in the world and we’ve worked hard to make sure San Diego remains a safe place. I think my three decades in the FBI, as Special Agent in Charge of the San Diego Office, give me a unique insight into the effective use of technology and community policing approaches that have helped stop crime before it happens.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

No. 1: Combat the opioid epidemic by targeting the source of these dangerous addictive drugs. No. 2: Stop human trafficking, which has become the second-largest criminal enterprise in San Diego County. No. 3: Work with the county to find better alternatives for the homeless – those suffering from mental health problems, and those struggling with addiction – than our county jails, which are not equipped to provide the level of treatment and care they deserve.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I take the most pride in being a native of San Diego and spending my life serving my country and my county. After the Navy, I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve in the FBI for three decades, rising to assistant director in the DC office. I innovated cyber security and anti-terrorism programs and was Special Agent in Charge of the Seattle and San Diego offices. As Sheriff the last eight years, I’ve been able to use those decades of experience and relationships throughout law enforcement to help make us the safest urban county in America.

DAVE MYERS

Why should someone vote for you rather than your opponent?

I’m the only candidate to work my way up the ranks as deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and now commander. I know what a day in the life of a deputy is like because I served as a deputy. Trust between the department and the communities we serve has suffered as a result of multiple scandals. My opponent’s mistakes have cost the department over $24 million in legal settlements. I am prepared to establish a culture that is more appropriate for 21st century law enforcement and to bring a return to true community oriented policing.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

No.1: Take accountability for department scandals and restore trust with our communities. No. 2: Fight manufacturers, distributors, high-level dealers of meth and opioid epidemics. No. 3: Reform our jails to address the high number of deaths and meet acceptable standards for disease prevention and women’s health.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I have 35 years of law enforcement experience, with 33 years at the Sheriff’s Department. I have managed nearly every law enforcement function of the department and have worked throughout the county, including our backcountry. I have coordinated teams of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to fight crime along the border. I believe that a successful sheriff finds a way to strike a balance between public safety and personal freedom.

DISTRICT ATTORNEYtwo>District Attorney

GENEVIÉVE JONES-WRIGHT

Why should someone vote for you rather than your opponent?

I’m the best candidate for District Attorney because it’s time for change. As a veteran public defender, I know that safety doesn’t have to come at the expense of our constitutional rights. The DA has the biggest role in the intersections of criminal justice reform and public safety. San Diego deserves a DA who is committed to keeping the county safe, implementing common sense reforms and honoring the will of San Diegans. I have seen first-hand the shortcomings of the judicial system and will bring a much-needed balanced perspective, something that my opponent lacks as a lifelong prosecutor.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

No. 1: Break the cycle of crime. Poverty isn’t a crime. I won’t criminalize homelessness and will put resources towards community programs for rehabilitation, treatment, and prevention, and end the unjust practice of cash bail. No. 2: Bring justice to victims. The current administration failed the county by creating a backlog of untested rape kits. When I am elected, I pledge to never have a rape kit backlog again. No. 3: Be a bridge to accountability. No one is above the law, including corrupt politicians, government agencies, and law enforcement. We aren’t safe when the people who are elected to protect us are corrupt themselves.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I am a native San Diegan, a proud foster parent, and a wife to an active-duty Navy corpsman. I am running to make San Diego safe for everyone because I care about this county. After moving back home from law school, I made the conscious decision to buy a home in the community I grew up in and chose to raise my family here. San Diego is a home to all of us, and I want to make it safe for everyone, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, orientation, income, or zip code.

SUMMER STEPHAN

Why should someone vote for you rather than your opponent?

It is an honor to serve as your District Attorney. For over 28 years, I’ve prosecuted murderers and rapists and fought for justice for victims. I rose through the ranks serving as Chief of Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking, North County Branch Chief Deputy DA. I’m endorsed by law enforcement and victims. My opponent is a criminal defense attorney who has never prosecuted a single case, has pledged to not prosecute entire crime categories, and not seek the death penalty. My opponent is backed by $1.5 million from billionaire George Soros. We need experience to stay safe, not an experiment.

What would be your top three priorities?

As District Attorney, I will fight to keep us one of the safest urban counties in America through strong collaboration between law enforcement and our neighborhoods. I’ll prioritize our prevention and prosecution of crimes against seniors. As a national leader in the fight against human trafficking, I’ll step up our efforts to dismantle gangs and traffickers who prey on our children for sex trafficking. My Safe Schools Initiative to safeguard our schools from threats is being implemented, along with my plan to reduce homelessness through smart interventions. Another priority is preventing at-risk youth from criminality through anti-truancy and mentorship strategies.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

Serving our San Diego County region for the last three decades as a prosecutor and public safety leader is not just my profession, it’s my passion. I believe people deserve to be safe in their home, school, work and worship places. Being able to look in the eyes of a victim who feels terror because of what they’ve been through and bringing them justice drives me. I’m not a politician, I’m someone who has dedicated my entire professional life to holding some of the most violent criminals accountable for their actions, supporting crime victims, and protecting our neighborhoods.

Assessor/Recorder/Clerk

ERNIE DRONENBURG

Why should someone vote for you rather than your opponent?

This office requires the Assessor be a legally certified Property Tax Appraiser. I’ve been legally certified for over 10 years, my opponent is not. I have seven years experience as your Assessor and 20 years as your taxpayer advocate. My opponent has no property tax experience. When elected in 2010, the office was a mess – 415 employees lacked leadership and a $68 million budget misspent. Today, we have a 98.2 percent positive customer rating and return on average $3.2 million in budget savings annually. I’ve taken customers “from in-line to online” saving you trips to county offices by offering online forms with electronic-signature.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

No. 1: Expanding Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate program. I established the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights law in California with a Taxpayer Advocate office specifically to protect you. I’m creating one now in San Diego County. No. 2: Operate ethically. My opponent, an “ethics attorney,” accused my office of not informing 150,000 taxpayers about the homeowners exemption. The law requires we mail everyone (we mail twice) that may qualify for the homeowners exemption an application. He knowingly ignores the law and lacks the technical understanding for why some don’t qualify. Despite his dishonest accusations, I will continue to operate with integrity. No. 3: Lower your taxes.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

I have lived in San Diego County over 60 years, the last 14 years with my wife on a Fallbrook flower farm. We care about affordable housing through less taxes. I wrote the rules for Prop 13 as a member of the BOE. Prop 13 is under attack and I have the technical expertise to protect it and keep our property taxes low. My opponent is from New York City, he moved to downtown San Diego three years ago. We need someone who knows all of us and understands the needs of all of us in San Diego County.

MATT STRABONE

Why should someone vote for you rather than your opponent?

Vote for me because San Diego County deserves better. Vote for me if you want to receive all the property tax exemptions you deserve. Vote for me if you agree that spending taxpayer money on personal trips to Sacramento rather than on upgrading the quality of service in the Assessor-Recorder-Clerk’s office is wrong. Vote for me if you believe we deserve a government that works for us, that’s transparent and accountable, that provides excellent service, and that saves you money.

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

No. 1: I will help you pay less property tax. More than 140,000 homeowners in San Diego County aren't getting all the property tax exemptions they deserve. I'll fix that.

No. 2: I will make it easier to access non-sensitive public records. I’ll drop the $2 per page fee for these records and I’ll make them available for free online. No. 3: I will expand outreach and hold public workshops in every community across San Diego County to lend homeowners a helping hand with their property tax bill and show residents how to access public records they might need.

What is the most important thing voters should know about you?

Voters should know that I keep my promises. I’m an ethics attorney, and ethics is something the Assessor-Recorder-Clerk’s office is lacking right now. If we ask nothing else of our elected officials, we expect that they will follow the law, never misuse public funds, and never abuse the public trust. I promise to always follow the rule of law. I also promise to never use the office as a personal fiefdom: I won’t spend taxpayer money on personal trips, I will avoid insider trading, and I will treat everyone the same and never play favorites.