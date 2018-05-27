Fallbrook Regional Health District boosting job growth

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District began reviewing dozens of proposals bidding on work for help in the demolition and renovation work for the new $1.8 million Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center at 1636 E. Mission Road.

The 8,000 square foot former church facility spreads out across 4.6 acres, and both the CEO and district board envision the facility to be renovated into an interactive, indoor-outdoor facility designed to build healthy families through science-based approaches.

Like the model site, Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City, visitors will participate in organic gardening and cooking classes, as well as other programs through the new ‘Blue Zones’ concept of creating a longevity hot spot in Fallbrook.

“The Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center demolition and renovation is just the beginning of realizing our dream for the community to create longer, healthier lives,” said Bobbi Palmer, CEO of the Fallbrook Regional Health District. “Job growth and creation comes first and we’re prioritizing local jobs for local people.”

The Fallbrook Regional Health District began issuing Requests for Proposals April 23 to assist in the demolition and renovation of the property. The district is actively pursuing proposals from more than three dozen architects, contractors and engineers in and around San Diego County. Learn more about the construction Requests for Proposals at http://www.fallbrookhealth.org.

After the district board of directors finalizes the construction selections, work on the site will kick off with a ceremonial first shovel of dirt being turned over this summer. The district anticipates a soft opening by the end of the year and a grand opening after the New Year.

“We cannot wait to put some deserving architects, contractors and engineers to work for our community,” Palmer said. “It’s the start of big things for the health and well-being of our neighbors.”

The Fallbrook Regional Health District is a special district covering affordable community health needs for the low- and fixed-income residents of Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow. The roughly $1.6 million collected in voter-approved taxes supports more than $850,000 annually in full spectrum community health services addressing top health disparities, including behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.