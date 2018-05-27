Fallbrook's Fellmann will be back in pit at Indy 500

Kaspar Fellmann of Fallbrook, right, and driver James Davison are looking forward to competing in the Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 27. Fellmann is a tire specialist for the A.J. Foyt Racing team's car No. 33.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kaspar Fellmann of Fallbrook will be the tire specialist for the A.J. Foyt Racing team's car No. 33 when Chris Hemsworth, the hammer-wielding Asgardian in the "Avengers," raises the white flag Sunday, May 27, to start the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

More than 300,000 spectators will be in attendance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," which will be televised live on ABC beginning at 9 a.m.

Fellmann, who will be marking his 24th year at the "Brickyard," is excited to have 27-year-old Australian James Davison in the driver...