Warriors reach second round of boys lacrosse playoffs

Fallbrook High School's boys lacrosse team not only reached the CIF playoffs for the first time since 2015 but also advanced to the second round of this year's post-season.

"It's definitely something we're proud of," said Fallbrook coach Brian Kimmell. "We definitely had a successful season."

The Warriors opened their post-season May 9 with a 17-4 victory over San Dieguito Academy. Canyon Crest ended Fallbrook's 2018 competition with a 10-3 victory May 12 on the Ravens' field.

"I was really proud of our effort," Kimmell said.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 13-5 record, incl...