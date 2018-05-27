Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors reach second round of boys lacrosse playoffs

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/27/2018 at 3:59pm



Fallbrook High School's boys lacrosse team not only reached the CIF playoffs for the first time since 2015 but also advanced to the second round of this year's post-season.

"It's definitely something we're proud of," said Fallbrook coach Brian Kimmell. "We definitely had a successful season."

The Warriors opened their post-season May 9 with a 17-4 victory over San Dieguito Academy. Canyon Crest ended Fallbrook's 2018 competition with a 10-3 victory May 12 on the Ravens' field.

"I was really proud of our effort," Kimmell said.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 13-5 record, incl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017