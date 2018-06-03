AAUW awards scholarships to local young women

The recipients of college scholarships from Fallbrook American Association of University Women are, from left, back row, Esmeralda Gutierrez, Viviana Miramontes, Valerie Varela, Anabella Rocha and Brisa Urrutia; front row, Leslie Romo, Paula Serrano, Lee Lael, Bibiana Garcia, Jaquelin Flor, Giselle Cruz and Alejandrina Lopez.

FALLBROOK – The American Association of University Women awarded over $25,000 in college and Tech Trek Math and Science Camp scholarships to local young women at an award ceremony held at the historic Palomares House, May 1. The Palomares House was packed with excited awardees and their parents as the audience heard stories about the lives of the women in whose honor some of the awards were given.

College scholarships were given in honor of Mark Scudder and his grandmother Laura Scudder, Dr. Dorothy Leader, Lin Payne and Beverly Sinclair Thordarson.

Larissa Scors Anderson photo Fallbrook Amercian Association of University Women is excited to award seven Tech Trek camp scholarships in 2018, the most ever in one year since the program was initiated in 1998, from left, back row, Tatum MacLachlan of Sullivan Middle School, Minhchau Le of Sullivan Middle, Erin Rowan of Potter Junior High School, Bridget Cline of Potter Junior High, Victoria McBride of Potter Junior High; front row, Maya Papoulias of Sullivan Middle and Leticia Gudiel of Sullivan Middle.

College scholarships were awarded to Anabella Rocha, Brisa Urrutia, Suzetty Castellanos, Esmeralda Gutierrez Velasquez, Giselle Cruz, Alejandrina Lopez, Lee Leal, Jaquelin Flor, Paula Serrano Tovar, Viviana Miramontes, Leslie Romo, Valerie Varela and Bibiana Leon.

Scholarships were awarded to seven young women to the Tech Trek Math and Science Camp to be held this summer at University of California San Diego, including Tatum Maclachlan, Bridget Cline, Leticia Gudiell, Minhchau Le, Victoria McBride, Erin Rowan and Maya Papoulias. Tech Trek is an all-scholarship, all-volunteer science and math camp for girls entering eighth grade.

The girls spend a week living the life of a college student, complete with dormitory, dining hall and hands-on labs. Because they are exposed to many kinds of exciting science, technology, engineering and math and to women working in these areas, a great many of the campers choose college majors and careers in those fields – far beyond the normally expected rates.

Those interested in joining AAUW to promote equity and education for women and girls, as well as connecting with women of similar interests, can contact Young Milton at (760) 522-7481 or by email ymilton@gmail.com.