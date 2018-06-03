Fallbrook School of the Arts welcomes Sally Ride Science

During the wildlife biologist visit at the 2017 STEAM camp, students get to hold a snake at Fallbrook School of the Arts.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook School of the Arts is partnering with Sally Ride Science to offer a series of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) workshops in June at the Fallbrook School of the Arts.

Sally Ride Science was co-founded in 2001 by America's first woman in space to inspire girls and boys of all backgrounds to study science and to imagine themselves in science and technology careers. Today that mission continues through Sally Ride Science at UC San Diego under the direction of UC San Diego Extension.

Jennifer Jeffries, former superintendent of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and a board member of the Fallbrook School of the Arts, approached Sally Ride Science about partnering on the 2018 STEAM camp. The School of the Arts had held summer camps in the previous three years. The camps are for students entering sixth and seventh grade in the 2018-19 school year.

Jeffries explained the motivation for focusing on that age group. "Kids who are interested in STEAM sometimes get talked out of that in the transition from elementary to middle school," she said. "So, we're trying to shore that up for them in the summer with high-interest, hands-on, lovely offerings that can inspire and sustain their interest in STEAM subjects."

President of the Board Jerri Patchett said, "We are so excited about Sally Ride Science joining us in our STEM efforts. We are also very grateful to Diane and Paul Goldring Garrett for their ongoing generous support of our STEAM efforts."

Students see a tortoise up close when a wildlife biologist visits the 2017 STEAM camp.

Experienced Sally Ride Science instructors will travel to Fallbrook to teach the workshops. The instructors include science educators as well as academics from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The STEAM camp consists of three sessions of three days each. Two days of each session feature Sally Ride Science workshops, and one day is a presentation by a reptile biologist. Here's the lineup of workshops:

• June 5-7: Marine Mammals and Pirate Science

• June 12-14: Marine Mammals and Gorging on Geology

• June 19-21: Science of Harry Potter and Exploring Kelp Forest Ecosystems

The registration fee is $90. Scholarships for low income families can be arranged by contacting the Fallbrook School of the Arts at (760) 728-6383.

To enroll in the Fallbrook 2018 Middle School STEAM Camp, visit: http://www.fallbrookschoolofthearts.org/index.php/classes-workshops.