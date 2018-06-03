Braxton to perform at Pala, Aug. 11

PALA – Rhythm and blues and pop star Toni Braxton will perform 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 11, at Pala Casino Spa & Resort's Starlight Theater.

This year marks the 25th anniversary in music for Braxton, the multi-million-selling R&B and pop pioneer and seven-time Grammy Award-winner brings her timeless hits such as "Love Shoulda Brought You Home," "Another Sad Love Song," "Breathe Again," "Seven Whole Days," 'Un-Break My Heart" and "He Wasn't Man Enough." If that wasn't enough, the multi-talented singer and songwriter has expanded her skill set to include music producer, broadway musical star, actress, producer and best-selling author.

The game-changing release by Def Jam of her ninth studio album, "Sex & Cigarettes" was May 23; it was her first studio album since "Love, Marriage & Divorce," her 2014 Grammy-winning collaboration with Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds.

"I never imagined that 25 years later I would have done everything I have accomplished," she said. "But I knew I would be singing. For whatever reason, music has always given me the strength to get up, even when I didn't want to."

The album already has spun off two tracks, the Urban AC hit, "Deadwood," and follow-up single, "Long As I Live," currently headed for the top 10 on Billboard's R&B songs chart.

"I'm stuck on love," Braxton said of the mid-tempo song. "Its message is as long as I live, I'll never get over you getting over me."

Braxton's own mesmerizing voice remains the one constant throughout "Sex & Cigarettes," the same sultry and smoky vocals that immediately turned heads in 1992.

Reflecting on her silver anniversary and newest career chapter with the album, Braxton said she is still in love with music and the possibilities it affords.

"There have been moments when I felt defeated; felt I let myself down," she said. "Even if I fail, music gives me enough strength to try something different. I've come full circle, yet there are so many things to do."

Tickets are now on sale with no service charge at the Pala box office, at http://www.palacasino.com and by calling (877) 946-7252. Tickets also are available at http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.