Bonsall Riding Club hosts nail-biting tie-breaker event, preps for San Diego County Fair

BONSALL – The Bonsall riding club the "Mudslingers" hosted a two-day show May 19-20 that came down to a nail-biting tie-breaker between the event's two fastest riders. The show, which required riders to complete all 13 California Gymkhana Association (CGA) patterns across two days, attracted several new riders, with 34 competing across the two days of the show.

On Sunday afternoon, as riders listened to the results for each division, Mudslingers president Stephanie LoCascio paused. "And now for our AAA division," she said. "The two top riders tied at 60 points each. To break the tie, the software calculates who had the most first-place placements across the 13 patterns. One of these two women had six first places; the other had five first places." The crowd gasped, comprehending that the competition couldn't be tighter. "Second place goes to Jenn on Suzy, with Avielle on Juliet taking High Point." The two women came forward and hugged each other, astonished at how close they had been across two days of competition.

Prizes included belt buckles for first place as well as splint boots, bell boots, halters and lead ropes. All who successfully completed Figure 8 Flags, Keyhole and Speed Ball – three tough skill challenges – received bonus prizes, and all riders received participation prizes. Full details on placement across divisions are listed below.

Mudslingers to appear at San Diego County Fair

Next up, the Mudslingers will be hosting a special show Sunday, June 3, at the San Diego County Fair in the Del Mar Arena. This is the first time that a CGA club will appear at the fair, and the event has already attracted more than 50 riders registered from Northern and Southern California.

"We're almost in disbelief we have the chance to host a show at the San Diego County Fair," said Sara Whyte, Mudslingers vice president and owner of Bonsall-based Sundance Hills Equestrian Center, "especially with this being the first year of our club." The Mudslingers will be hosting a show comprising six patterns, including a side-by-side match race of Single Stake, one of the fastest patterns in the CGA.

The San Diego County Fair show will start at 10 a.m. with Grand Entry, a colorful exhibition of all riders and horses. North County's Madden Pearce will be singing the national anthem, and the Mudslingers will end the opening ceremonies with a Riderless Horse Ceremony, a dedication to the working relationship between horse and rider.

Competition will occur throughout the day, with the Awards Ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will go to those earning first through fifth place in each division. There will also be a special award for the Single Stake match race, as well as participation prizes for all, per Mudslingers custom.

Attendance of the Mudslingers San Diego County Fair show is included in fair admission.

Mudslingers May 2018 Show Winners by Division

AAA

First: Avielle Lehman (Murrieta) on Juliet

Second: Jenn Gosselin (Vista) on Suzy

Third: Juliana Cartwright (Escondido) on Misty

Fourth: Romy Linglet (Oceanside) on Gigi

AA

First: Malia Nixon (Bonsall) on Felix

Second: Jessica Heatherly (Vista) on Clyde

Third: Bella McKenna (Carlsbad) on Little Miss Dottie the Hottie

Fourth: Brook McCarty (Oceanside) on Top Gun

Fifth: Kendall Rader (Murrieta) on Jinx

A

First: Jessica Heath (Fallbrook) on Dixie

Malia Nixon (Bonsall) counterbalances her horse's weight around a tight turn, finishes first in Division AA on Felix.

Second: Alexandra Kidd-Dragula (Fallbrook) on Brown Cow

Third: Madison LoCascio (Tehachapi) on Luck Be a Lady

Fourth: Toni Gillespie (Oceanside) on Whispering Willow

Fifth: Grace Garrabrant (Vista) on Partner

FC

First: Anne Shelton (Vista) on Beau

Second: Mia Iveson (Oceanside) on The Fast and the Fiona

Third: Carrie Cave (Escondido) on Jack

Fourth: Shelby Hill (Wildomar) on Frosty

Fifth: Cayla Tollefson (Fallbrook) on Enlightened Image