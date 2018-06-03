Fallbrook Special Olympics basketball team wins gold

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Special Olympics basketball team won a gold medal in its division at the Special Olympics regional basketball games in Carlsbad May 19. It is the first gold medal for the team, which is competing in its seventh season.

There will be a special community game at the Fallbrook High School gym Saturday, June 9, at 10 a.m. The Special Olympians will compete with community members. As part of this event, there will be a Special Needs Resource Faire, and organizations who serve those with developmental disabilities in North County are encouraged to set up a booth. This is a free event.

Special Olympics in Fallbrook is a program of Jeremiah's Ranch, which serves people with developmental disabilities in the Fallbrook area. Email info@jeremiahsranch.org or visit http://www.jeremiahsranch.org for more information.