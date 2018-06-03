Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Special Olympics basketball team wins gold

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2018 at 3:12pm

Members of the Fallbrook Special Olympics basketball team pose for a championship photo after winning a gold medal.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Special Olympics basketball team won a gold medal in its division at the Special Olympics regional basketball games in Carlsbad May 19. It is the first gold medal for the team, which is competing in its seventh season.

There will be a special community game at the Fallbrook High School gym Saturday, June 9, at 10 a.m. The Special Olympians will compete with community members. As part of this event, there will be a Special Needs Resource Faire, and organizations who serve those with developmental disabilities in North County are encouraged to set up a booth. This is a free event.

Special Olympics in Fallbrook is a program of Jeremiah's Ranch, which serves people with developmental disabilities in the Fallbrook area. Email info@jeremiahsranch.org or visit http://www.jeremiahsranch.org for more information.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/03/2018 13:57