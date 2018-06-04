Columbia State honors Garcia as a veterinary technology graduate

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Columbia State Community College honored Noelle Garcia of Fallbrook as one of 23 veterinary technology program graduates in a pinning ceremony May 2. Garcia graduated cum laude with an associate of applied science degree.

"Columbia State's Vet Tech program has a rich history of establishing and upholding rigorous standards for technician education and veterinary care," said Dr. Kae Fleming, dean of the Health Sciences Division and professor of radiologic technology. "Veterinary facilities across the region are involved in providing clinical experiences for students and eager to employ program graduates. The Vet Tech program offers students a unique opportunity to combine passion and vocation in preparation for exciting and rewarding careers."

A veterinary technician primarily functions as professional technical support to veterinarians, biomedical researchers and other scientists. Qualified veterinary technicians are responsible for clinical pathology, radiology, surgical assisting, office and hospital management and other related duties.

"I am proud of the Columbia State vet technology program students," Jamie Woodard, Columbia State veterinary technology program director and assistant professor, said. "The graduates have a lot to offer the veterinary community, and I'm excited for them to enter the workforce."

Columbia State Community College's veterinary technology program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association. For additional information, visit http://www.ColumbiaState.edu/VetTech.