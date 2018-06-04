Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Columbia State honors Garcia as a veterinary technology graduate

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2018 at 3:21pm

Noelle Garcia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Columbia State Community College honored Noelle Garcia of Fallbrook as one of 23 veterinary technology program graduates in a pinning ceremony May 2. Garcia graduated cum laude with an associate of applied science degree.

"Columbia State's Vet Tech program has a rich history of establishing and upholding rigorous standards for technician education and veterinary care," said Dr. Kae Fleming, dean of the Health Sciences Division and professor of radiologic technology. "Veterinary facilities across the region are involved in providing clinical experiences for students and eager to employ program graduates. The Vet Tech program offers students a unique opportunity to combine passion and vocation in preparation for exciting and rewarding careers."

A veterinary technician primarily functions as professional technical support to veterinarians, biomedical researchers and other scientists. Qualified veterinary technicians are responsible for clinical pathology, radiology, surgical assisting, office and hospital management and other related duties.

"I am proud of the Columbia State vet technology program students," Jamie Woodard, Columbia State veterinary technology program director and assistant professor, said. "The graduates have a lot to offer the veterinary community, and I'm excited for them to enter the workforce."

Columbia State Community College's veterinary technology program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association. For additional information, visit http://www.ColumbiaState.edu/VetTech.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/05/2018 20:17