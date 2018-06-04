'Nathan Gunn Flying Solo' hits a home run

"Nathan Gunn Flying Solo" scores a perfect 10! His 90-minute, one-man show shares his family history two generations back from the Scottish Highlands to the corn belt of Illinois.

Gunn is recognized internationally as one of the world's finest baritones. Applauded for his smooth honey-filled voice, be it "Figaro" or "Oklahoma", Nathan Gunn is eye candy.

Adding to his manliness (no metro sexual dude here ladies, Nathan Gunn is 100 percent prime USDA male) he is deliciously handsome, with the seductive voice of the gods, and he is still married to his college sweetheart, Julie Jordan. They have three daughters and a set of twins, one boy and one girl. So, four daughters and one son. Who has five kids anymore.

He is spectacular. And since he is primarily the set design – just you wait until he puts on the Gunn clan kilt. Well, he is down-right delectable. Oh, and did I mention he sings a bit, too?

It is with dire regret that I have never seen Gunn perform before; fact of the matter is, I have not even heard of him, let alone heard him sing.

Accompanied by pianist Michael Bagby, another bright talent, Nathan Gunn's name should be on everyone's lips.

And will be – trust me. San Diego Rep has hit a walk-off home run with this one.

There is still time. "Nathan Gunn Flying Solo" is doing multiple performances at the San Diego Repertory Theatre performing at the Lyceum Stage in Horton Circle until June 10.

Parking is discounted to $8 at Horton Plaza - if you get your ticket stamped in the theatre's lobby. I use the $10 lot in the circle. Box Office: (619) 544-1000 or SDREP.org. It is an intimate setting. Guaranteed to make you happy.

Rated 10 out of 10. Comments can be sent to eyoungman@reedermedia.com.