Mahjong Tournament comes to the Fallbrook Woman's Club, June 22
Last updated 6/2/2018 at 3:20pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club will host a Mahjong Tournament fundraiser event, 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 22, where beautiful gift baskets will be made available for opportunity drawings. The event is open to the public and non-member guests are encouraged to attend.
The Fallbrook Woman's Clubhouse is located at 238 W. Mission Road. Non-members should RSVP to Alice LaBonte-Hsu at (760) 645-0880 or fwcalice@gmail.com.
The Fallbrook Woman's Club meets 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and hosts a variety of fundraiser events that provide donations to military families, school scholarships and community organizations. New non-members are welcome to attend. Lunch is provided to those in attendance for $12.
To attend, RSVP to Linda Larson at (760) 420-1456 or lindalarson9@me.com. To learn more about Fallbrook Woman's Club, check the website at http://www.FallbrookWomansClub.org.
Reader Comments
(0)