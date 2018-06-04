Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Mahjong Tournament comes to the Fallbrook Woman's Club, June 22

 
Last updated 6/2/2018 at 3:20pm

The Fallbrook Woman's Club presents its new board of directors, installed May 8, from left, front row, Linda Larson, co-2nd vice president of membership; Judie Erickson, co-recording secretary; Debbie Zumwalt, co-recording secretary; Pam Hermansader, 6th vice president of rentals and leases; Frances Pyle, 3rd vice president of programs; Cherie Tilton, co-1st vice president dean of chairmen; Diane Jansen, co-president; Jan Welch, co-president, and Phyllis Audiss, parliamentarian; back row, left to right, Alice LaBonte-Hsu, treasurer; Joyce Brazel, corresponding secretary; LeNita Hague, co-2nd vice president of membership; Barbara Judd, co-2nd vice president of membership; Vicky O'Kelly, co-1st vice president dean of chairmen; Roxann Clouse, co-5th vice president house and grounds, and Phyllis Sweeney, co-4th vice president of properties and finance. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club will host a Mahjong Tournament fundraiser event, 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 22, where beautiful gift baskets will be made available for opportunity drawings. The event is open to the public and non-member guests are encouraged to attend.

The Fallbrook Woman's Clubhouse is located at 238 W. Mission Road. Non-members should RSVP to Alice LaBonte-Hsu at (760) 645-0880 or fwcalice@gmail.com.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club meets 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and hosts a variety of fundraiser events that provide donations to military families, school scholarships and community organizations. New non-members are welcome to attend. Lunch is provided to those in attendance for $12.

To attend, RSVP to Linda Larson at (760) 420-1456 or lindalarson9@me.com. To learn more about Fallbrook Woman's Club, check the website at http://www.FallbrookWomansClub.org.

 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

