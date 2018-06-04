Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers Club enjoys '60s Party'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2018 at 3:26pm

Jim and Di Goodrich attend the Newcomers Club's "60s Party."

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club enjoyed its last event of the year when Deb and Rick Carreon hosted a fabulous "60s Party" with 75 people in attendance. It was such a great evening, and Deb and Rick could not have been better hosts.

Newcomers Club members Bob and Sherry Drzewicki have fun at a "60s Party."

The Newcomers Club will have it last meeting before the summer break June 14. Meetings will resume in September. Those who are new to the community are invited to attend the June coffee meeting, which will be held at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road, at 9:30 a.m.

The Newcomers Club is a nonprofit organization for the residents who have lived three years or less in Fallbrook or the nearby communities of Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/05/2018 20:26