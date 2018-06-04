Newcomers Club enjoys '60s Party'

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club enjoyed its last event of the year when Deb and Rick Carreon hosted a fabulous "60s Party" with 75 people in attendance. It was such a great evening, and Deb and Rick could not have been better hosts.

Newcomers Club members Bob and Sherry Drzewicki have fun at a "60s Party."

The Newcomers Club will have it last meeting before the summer break June 14. Meetings will resume in September. Those who are new to the community are invited to attend the June coffee meeting, which will be held at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road, at 9:30 a.m.

The Newcomers Club is a nonprofit organization for the residents who have lived three years or less in Fallbrook or the nearby communities of Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.