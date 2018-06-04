Wildfire in north Fallbrook is 90 percent contained

FALLBROOK – A brushfire burning in the far northern reaches of San Diego County was 90 percent contained this morning, authorities said.

The so-called Vista Fire, which was actually burning in Fallbrook, broke out for unknown reasons around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a remote area west of Interstate 15 and just north of the Santa Margarita River, according to Cal Fire San Diego officials. It was dubbed the Vista Fire because it erupted between a road with that name, Vista Del Lago, and Via Ranchitos.

Flames blacked between 12 and 13 acres of hilly, open land before fire crews were able to stop the fire's spread, Cal Fire officials said. No structures were threatened.

Firefighters had the blaze 30 percent contained as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and 75 percent contained as of about 8 p.m.

"Overnight, crews were able to increase containment to 90 percent,'' Cal Fire San Diego tweeted this morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.