Wine, Brews and Buckaroos Festival is June 16

Bonsall Rotary aiming to raise funds for young mother injured in accident

The Rotary Club of Bonsall will present the 23rd annual Wine, Brews and Buckaroos Festival Saturday, June 16, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, and people can help out a young mother who recently suffered severe injuries by attending the event.

Heidee Harkey, an employee of Pala Mesa Resort, sustained multiple injuries in an accident May 26. She is a single parent of a 3-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son.

Jon Frandell, a board member of both the Bonsall Rotary Club and the Pala Mesa Men’s Club, said Bonsall Rotary will donate $40 to $50 out of every $75 ticket it sells for the Wine, Brews and Buckaroos Festival to the Harkey Recovery Fund when people designate the fund as their beneficiary.

"She's a young, single mother with two kids and she's really banged up," said Frandell. "We're just trying to help her out."

The Wine, Brews and Buckaroos Festival is a benefit for local charities and people purchasing tickets through the Bonsall Rotary website (www.bonsallrotary.com) can designate which nonprofit they would like their ticket purchase to benefit.

People can purchase festival tickets directly from Frandell by contacting him at (760) 305-1921. Those that can't make the festival but would like to help Harkey can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page https://uk.gofundme.com/heidee.

The Wine, Brews and Buckaroos Festival features wine and handcrafted beer tasting, delicious bites from the kitchens of local restaurants, a "Beer n' Brats" courtyard, a silent auction and live musical entertainment.

Providing the tunes at this year's Wines Brews and Buckaroos Festival will be Pickleback Shine and Steven Cade Ybarra.

Pickleback Shine, one of Southern California's premier country/southern rock bands, is fronted by vocalists Justin Boudreaux, Hilary Seleb and Jason Soderlund. The band features a unique sound and has opened for such top musical acts as America, The Bangles, KC and the Sunshine Band and Montgomery Gentry.

Ybarra, a native of Houston, is a country pop artist who has entertained crowds across North America with his signature sound, which infuses contemporary pop elements into country-influenced songs. Ybarra is a four-time San Diego Music Award winner, a member of the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, and Grammy Recording Academy.

Tickets to the festival cost $75 and can be purchased at http://www.bonsallrotary.com or at the door. Designated driver tickets cost $55. The minimum age to attend the festival is 21.

Charity partners for the festival are: Bonsall Rotary Club, Bonsall Education Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of North County, Bonsall Chamber of Commerce, Escondido Sunrise Rotary, The Elizabeth Hospice, Falcon Ridge Equine Rescue, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, and REINS.

"The whole idea is to spread the money in our community," said Frandell.