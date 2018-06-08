Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Cal RTA to hold general meeting June 13

 
Last updated 6/8/2018 at 6:51pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook members of the California Retired Teachers Association will have their general meeting 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 13, at the Golf Club of California, located in Sycamore Ranch at 3742 Flowerwood Lane. It will be the last general meeting until October.

The meeting will have a luau theme, and the entertainment will feature Dianne Chavarria singing Hawaiian songs. To make reservations, call (760) 723-3696 before June 8.





 
