Dates for Summertime Wine & A Bite Art Walk set for 2018

FALLBROOK – Residents can mark their calendar for the Summertime Wine & A Bite Art Walk on Fridays June 15, July 13 and Aug. 10. Guests will taste, stroll and nibble their way through this popular annual and seasonal event. Featuring food and wine from local restaurants and wineries, all tastings are included in the price at each stop. Wines are served in a keepsake wine glass.

The featured June venues are A Moment of Time Gift Shop, ATA Success Martial Arts, CR Properties Real Estate Services, Hair Lounge, Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty and The Village News.

Contributing food vendors include Aquaterra Restaurant at Pala Mesa Resort, Brooktown Kitchen & Coffee, Cultura con Sabor, Harry’s Sports Bar & Grill, Thai Thai Restaurant, Trupiano’s Italian Bistro and more!

Wineries include Beach House Winery, Belle ame Wines, Fallbrook Winery, Golden Coast Mead, Roadrunner Ridge Winery, Toasted Oak Vineyards & Winery with more to come.

Some of the participating artists for this event are BJ Lane, Daniel Martinez, Debra Sievers, JRS Designs, Maggie Stewart, Music by Allen Sargent, Martial Arts demonstrations and more.

Hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the ticket price is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door and an Active Military price of $15. Designated drivers are also $15.

Order tickets online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call (760) 728-5845. No refunds, event will happen rain or shine.