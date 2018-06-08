Fallbrook Library announces June events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library kicks off its Summer Reading Club (SRC) this month in addition to offering numerous other free events, which are listed below.

Saturday, June 9 from 10 to 12 p.m. – SRC: Format Writing for Publication with K-B Gressitt. This special lecture/workshop will show you how to format your writing for submission. Limited to 20 adults (age 16 and up). Sign up at the front desk to reserve your spot.

Sunday, June 10 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. – SRC: Zookeeping Adventures talk with Denise Gillen, an animal lover and biologist who worked at the San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park for 20-plus years. Hear about her adventures with birds, baby animals and other encounters of the hairy kind.

Monday, June 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. – Insight Book Club: “Being Mortal” by Atul Gawande. The adult non-fiction book club will read and discuss this book about aging, frailty and death.

Wednesday, June 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. – Lecture: Road Scholar with Jill Swaim. Learn about the nonprofit, educational travel organization. Sponsored by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, June 17 from 3 to 4 p.m. – SRC: Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra Summer Concert. This orchestra features musicians ranging in age from seven to 70-plus, both student and professional. It is conducted by Elizabeth Monacelli and will play selections of classical music.

Tuesday, June 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. – SRC: Mediterranean Appetizers with Pavlina Nasim. Learn about healthy appetizers with the flavors from the Mediterranean.Limited to 24 adults. Sign up at the front desk in advance to reserve a spot.

Tuesday, June 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. – Death Café with Andrea Matros. Enjoy a new forum to discuss issues that face us all.

Thursday, June 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. – Bob Freaney & Friends: This month’s friend is

Dr. Peter Gach, the former professor emeritus at Palomar College in San Marcos. Gach will perform works from Bach, Chopin, Brahms and Szymanowski.

Thursday, June 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. – Concert: MondoBosso. Gunnar on Bass and Bill on Mandolin perform a mix of traditional and contemporary music. Sponsored by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, June 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. – SRC: Plant-based Healthy Food – Erin Bergfeld. Bergfeld, a long-time advocate of organic food, will speak about healthy alternatives to the food we miss and crave when switching to plant-based food. Limited to 24 adults. Sign up at the front desk in advance to reserve a spot.

Monday, June 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. – SRC: Seed Saving and Exchange with Diane and Miranda Kennedy. Learn how to save seeds from this year’s harvest. The talk will be followed by a seed exchange with others. Bring your favorite vegetable seeds from your garden.

Tuesday, June 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. – SRC: “Third Monday in May” Ross Moore. Moore reads from his novel, an alternative history set at the start of the Kentucky Derby.

Tuesday, June 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Lecture: Climate Change. Dr. Nicola Peill-Moelter will discuss the basic science of climate change and offer some really cool solutions.

Thursday June 28 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. – Cinema at the Library. After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and a friend to space to find him.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.