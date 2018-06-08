Angel Luau features Hawaiian-style food at Pala Mesa

The sesame vinaigrette served with the Hawaiian Baby Spinach Salad provides a wave of flavor to the dish.

When it comes to planning food for an event, Fallbrook has many restaurants and independent caterers from which to choose. I have been to several fundraising luncheons at Pala Mesa Resort and have never been disappointed in the food served there.

The Angel Society's Angel Luau at Pala Mesa, May 24, was no exception. With the theme this year, it must have been easy for the organizers to decide on a suitable menu for the ladies to enjoy.

The Angel Luau menu included Hawaiian baby spinach salad, a choice of Huli Huli chicken or Kahlua pulled pork, and mango coconut mousse cake for dessert.

For the salad course, baby spinach came topped with mandarin orange slices, small pieces of mango and macadamia nuts. The salad dressing in the serving boat looked unusual but turned out to be a tasty sesame vinaigrette. A slightly sweet Hawaiian roll was served with each salad.

While the serving size looks small, the Huli Huli chicken entree is a satisfying meal.

I had the chicken entree which consisted of Hawaiian barbecue boneless skinless thigh, a scoop of rice and steamed carrots. The chicken was slightly sweet – a check of Huli Huli chicken recipes online revealed that it is marinated in a mixture of pineapple, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce – but a little dry.

Everyone at my table had the chicken, and we all agreed that it could have used a sauce, maybe some of that sesame vinaigrette dressing we all liked.

The dessert was a scrumptiously delicate combination of white cake, coconut mousse and whipped cream topped with gelled mango puree, perfect for a luau fundraiser.

The Pala Mesa catering department has several themed menus to choose from for any occasion. For more information, contact meetings@palamesa.com or (760) 731-6815.