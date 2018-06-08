Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Clarification

 
In the article “NCFPD employees to help with pension debt paydown” in Village News May 31, it was stated that the employees “gave up a full pay raise” to pay down the unfunded actuarial liability. This is not the case, and in fact later on in the article Chief Abbott is quoted as saying that the employees agreed to give up a portion of a pay raise, which is more accurate.

Abbott said that this is an important distinction in that the full details of this arrangement will not be finalized for some time, and NCFPD would not want to send a misleading message. Its board, staff, and employee associations are working collaboratively to tackle this problem so that they can ensure the same quality and level of service to their citizenry for years to come.

Village News apologizes for the mistake.

 
