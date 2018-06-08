Historical society awards announced

FALLBROOK – At its annual awards ceremony June 2, the Fallbrook Historical Society announced its awardees for 2018:

Ralph Foster is the Pioneer of the Year

Foster is a third generation avocado grower whose family moved to the San Diego area in the 1800's. He and his wife, Samee Foster, introduce people to the many varieties of avocados not commercially available via their website called avocadomonthly.com. Ralph has always dedicated himself to hard work and accomplishments, including operating Sunshine Properties here in Fallbrook.

Del Rey Avocado Company is the Vintage Business of the Year

For more than 40 years Del Rey has operated the avocado green historical building on the corner of Mission Road and Main Avenue. Bob Lucy, president, and his business partner, Bob Siemer, purchased Del Rey in 1988. It is interesting to note that Del Rey supplies 25 to 30 percent of the organic market and remains one of the largest family businesses in Fallbrook. Bob Lucy continues to support Fallbrook and the avocado industry by his service as a director of the California Avocado Commission (CAC) for several terms.

Ralph Foster reacts to receiving the Fallbrook Historical Society's 2018 Pioneer of the Year Award, June 2.

Member of the Year is Sherry Folsom

Sherry Folsom's contributions to the Fallbrook Historical Society include developing a program to record and save the oral histories of Fallbrook's pioneers. She is a history buff and feels she could not have found a better place to live than the DeLuz/Fallbrook area. She is always willing to volunteer to help meet the mission of the Fallbrook Historical Society.

In addition, the Society is proud to recognize two youth who volunteered their time:

Mason Housekeeper worked with Sherry Folsom to provide technical assistance in recording and editing the oral histories.

Gregory Laurance served as a Junior Docent and represented the Society at special events.