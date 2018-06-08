Palomar College celebrates opening of Fallbrook campus

Celebrating the opening of the Fallbrook campus are, left to right, Palomar Community College District Governing Board trustee Nina Deerfield, board president Paul McNamara, superintendent/president Dr. Joi Lin Blake, and board secretary Mark Evilsizer.

FALLBROOK – In a grand-opening ceremony Monday, June 4, Palomar College officials unveiled the North Education Center, Palomar's new campus in Fallbrook.

Located two miles north of Highway 76 on the east side of I-15, the Interim Village represents the first phase of a campus designed to serve students from Fallbrook, Bonsall and the surrounding communities for years to come.

The Interim Village consists of a 20,640-square-foot complex of state-of-the-art modular buildings and more than 700 parking spaces. The campus also offers two science labs, a computer lab, seven new classrooms, a learning resource center, a faculty lounge, administration space, and more.

"This ceremony serves as a reminder of Palomar's commitment to extend educational opportunities for all of the communities that we serve," said superintendent/president Dr. Joi Lin Blake. "From the initial kernel of a vision to the completion of the project, this has been a team effort and a testament to Palomar's dedication to providing quality education to all the residents in our vast district."

Academically, Palomar will begin by offering 40 courses at its Fallbrook location this summer, ranging from biology and nursing to business and sociology. Of particular note for students interested in transferring to a CSU or UC institution are Palomar's course clusters, available at the Fallbrook location, that provide a pathway to universities. Students taking classes only at the North Education Center may park there for free.

"This beautiful new center is a testament to our commitment to the voters in the district and to the communities we serve here in this region," said Palomar Community College District Governing Board president Paul McNamara. "And this is just the beginning of what is planned here in the future."

Summer classes start June 11. For more information about the Palomar College North Education Center, please visit https://www2.palomar.edu/pages/fallbrook/.