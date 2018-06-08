Help needed after volcano eruption

Ken and Gigi Ames of Pahoa, Hawaii, lost their home and almost all their possessions in the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in May 2018. We are long time residents of Fallbrook and Gigi is our daughter.

Ken, Gigi and their two sons had lived in Uganda as missionaries and then lived in Iowa, before moving to Pahoa.

Pahoa, is on the big island, near Hilo, about 25 miles from the crater. Their property could not be insured because of its location. The house and the land is not recoverable. The property is now covered in lava, and Ken, Danny, and their four dogs are living wherever they can find a place to stay. Gigi had just gone to Iowa to take care of their oldest son, Jeffery, before the volcano erupted. All this happened on Ken’s 70th birthday.

The population of Pahoa is about 10,000 people, who are all looking for living quarters. We are reaching out on Ken and Gigi's behalf, to help them. Anyone who would like to contribute to help them find a new home, can donate on the gofundme.com website.

Anita Jewell and Tom Odendahl