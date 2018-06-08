Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Secondhand smoke is harmful

 
On May 31, we observed World No Tobacco Day, a yearly reminder that we must put an end to a global epidemic.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in California. But it’s not just harmful to smokers. Exposure to secondhand smoke continues to be a serious health problem in our communities. That is especially true in apartment complexes and other multi-unit housing facilities.

I was a special education teacher for 37 years, and so many of my students suffered from asthma, missing days of school, due to secondhand smoke. Some students even ended up in the hospital. This disrupted their learning and social development.

There is no safe exposure to secondhand smoke. It is toxic and can be deadly, especially for those suffering from asthma and other lung diseases. Residents who don’t smoke should not be forced to put their lives at risk because a neighbor chooses to smoke.

As we mark World No Tobacco Day, the American Lung Association encourages landlords and community leaders to consider smokefree multi-unit housing policies to show they’re committed to the health of their residents.

Holly Hall

Temecula

 
