Vallecitos School makes honor roll

Vallecitos School in Rainbow is one of 1,798 public schools in California to be named to the 2017-2018 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll.

FALLBROOK – Vallecitos School announced May 29 that it has been named to the

2017-2018 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement and student success.

"We are excited for this recognition and are proud to have been selected as an ERP Honor Roll School," Dr. Maritza Koeppen, the superintendent and principal, said. "Our teachers are committed to reaching higher levels of academic achievement and equity for all students. We are pleased to see that all of the hard work and dedication from our staff continues to demonstrate positive outcomes for all of our students. Our school's motto is 'Vallecitos School – Where Achievement Matters' and being recognized by education and business leaders is a true honor."

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Vallecitos School is one of 1,798 public schools in California to be recognized.

The 2017-2018 Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. ERP maintains the nation's largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts.

"Educational success must be data-informed," Greg Jones, ERP and CBEE board chairman said. "These Honor Roll schools and districts are improving student achievement, and we have the data to prove it. It's critical that the business community support and promote educational success as today's students are tomorrow's workforce." Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

"At ERP we are committed to closing achievement gaps and removing educational obstacles for historically disadvantaged students," James Lanich, Ph.D., ERP president and CEO, said. "These bright spot schools and districts are implementing programs and practices that are improving educational equity and accelerating student success. We need to shine a spotlight on their work and encourage others to replicate it."

In California, the ERP Honor Roll is supported by numerous businesses and organizations, including Automobile Club of Southern California, Macy's, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corporation and Enterprise Holdings

To access the ERP Honor Roll, visit http://www.edresults.org.