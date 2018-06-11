Fallbrook Wellness Directory is now a Live Well San Diego Partner

Taking part in the Live Well San Diego Partner proclamation are, from left, Daniel Barajas, Sandra Buckingham, her husband Paul Cheviot and Dr. Chuck Matthews.

FALLBROOK – On May 24, at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Sandra Buckingham, founder and owner of Fallbrook Wellness Directory, was designated as a Live Well San Diego Partner. The proclamation was presided over by Dr. Chuck Matthews, director of the North Inland and North Coastal Regions of the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency, and attended by Daniel Barajas, NEOP specialist, North Inland Region.

Live Well San Diego is the County of San Diego's vision for a region that is building better health, living safely and thriving. It aligns the efforts of individuals, organizations and government to help all 3.3 million San Diego County residents live well.

Live Well San Diego strives to connect organizations of every kind – cities and governments, businesses, healthcare organizations, schools, and community – and faith-based organizations – through a shared purpose. Business partners have the potential to improve local economies and have a positive influence on the health of employees, customers and communities.

Fallbrook Wellness Directory is an online resource guide providing details on local health and wellness programs, non-profits, support groups and government agencies that promote a healthy community.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookwellnessdirectory.com or call (760) 845-6602.