Mobility and pain are topics for support group meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson Support group will hold their monthly meeting, Friday June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speaker, Todd Dickman will be speaking on “Mobility Challenges & Easing Pain.” Dickman, director of physical therapy at the Fallbrook Spine Center, graduated with a bachelor of science in pPhysical therapy from California State University, Long Beach in 1994. In 2003, he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a master of divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary.

He is currently working toward his doctor of physical therapy. Dickman has specialized in outpatient orthopedics, evaluating and treating musculoskeletal dysfunctions and has now enthusiastically committed to providing physical therapy for seniors offering treatment for arthritis, rehabilitation after joint replacement, vestibular disorders, and treatment for neurological and degenerative disorders.

His passion is working with people to improve balance and to prevent falls. After graduating from seminary, Dickman had the privilege to serve as a chaplain in the United States Air Force for 10 years. He was stationed in Nebraska, North Dakota, Afghanistan, Curacao, Korea, and Alaska. He and his wife, Nancy, have two sons, Maxwell (12) and Bass (8), and live in Fallbrook.

After the program there will be short presentation by Five Microns, a medical technology company out of Fresno that is creating a device that reduces arm tremors found in people with Parkinson’s or Essential Tremor. The representative hopes to connect with people who are interested in joining their research study.

A time of sharing, coffee and refreshments will follow the program. The meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, call Irene (760) 731-0171 or Vicki (760) 728-7117.