Aloha Angels luncheon marks 40 years of success

Past presidents of the Angel Society present at the luncheon are, from left, Linda Promack, 2005-2007; Marnie Mifflin, 2003-2005; Lila Sandschulte, 2002-2003; Kathryn Kopitzke, 2013-2015 and Billie Foli, 1995-1997 and 2015-2017.

The Fallbrook Angel Society celebrated 40 years and more than $3.8 million in giving with its Aloha Angels luncheon at Pala Mesa Resort May 24.

Of the almost 500 members of the nonprofit, 190 attended the luncheon which featured a Hawaiian-themed meal, raffle, silent auction and a boutique with linens, jewelry, holiday items and treasures. The event raised around $9,000 which will be donated to local charities in the coming months.

The program opened with a message from president Jennifer Anderson who told about the organization's history. She said the Angel Society was originally a local chapter of the Children's Home Society formed in 1956 at the home of Lucille Capra (director Frank Capra's wife). They first raised funds through an annual bazaar.

According to Marinell Fletcher, (the Angel Society's second president who wrote "A Brief History of the Angel Society in 1993), the ladies opened the first Angel Shop in 1969, at 115 East Alvarado St. in an old building built around 1887. She wrote, "Dottie Parker painted beautiful murals on the walls and the name, Angel Shop, was taken from an angel sketched out by Frank Capra himself."

The group "became one of the largest contributing chapters of the Children's Home Society in the state and thousands of dollars were sent away to the San Diego District for distribution. Meanwhile many needs right here in Fallbrook were going unmet," Fletcher wrote.

This led to the ladies voting to leave the society and start their own organization in January 1978. By 1993, the Angels had raised and given away $611,644. Since that first year, there have been 22 presidents of the Angel Society; five of them were present at the Aloha Angel luncheon and were recognized for their contributions.

Then, philanthropy chair Joyce Wood reported on the group's past year of giving. From May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018, the Angel Society gave a total of $189,924 to local charities. "As an example," she said, "I want to highlight one of the organizations we help support – Solutions for Change in Vista. Their focus is family homelessness and breaking the cycle of poverty. They have a waiting list of 400 families."

Treasurer Fran White gave her annual financial report for the past fiscal year in which the Angel Shop brought in $322,172. Disbursements include sales tax and building maintenance. She said their building loan balance is down to $374,100 and they are on track to pay it off in seven years. White was given credit for an increase in sales as she arranged for a credit card machine for the shop. All of this is accomplished with donated items to the Angel Shop which is run by an all-volunteer staff.

Angel Society president Jennifer Anderson reads from "A Brief History of the Angel Society", an essay she found in the notebook handed down from president to president.

The long list of benefactors of Angel donations include local elementary schools, Fallbrook High School sports teams and other programs and just about every local nonprofit in Fallbrook as well as several in North County, including Canine Companions, Heart to Heart and scholarships for both Mira Costa and Palomar colleges.

One highlight of the luncheon was the "Island Time" fashion show featuring boutique fashions from the Angel Shop worn by Angel volunteers and emceed by Judy Igoe.

Anderson's message on the back of the luncheon program ends with "There is a deeper meaning of aloha, this year's luncheon theme. More than the Hawaiian word for both hello and goodbye, aloha also defines togetherness and unity. In the spirit of aloha, the Angel Society looks forward to another successful year as we continue to work together to make our community a better place."