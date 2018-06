A hillside in the De Luz area of Fallbrook is charred after firefighters stop the forward spread of a six-acre fire. North County Fire Protection District photo.

A wildfire scorched about a half-dozen open acres in the far northern reaches of San Diego County today.

The blaze off the 3400 block of Conquistador Road in De Luz erupted for unknown reasons about 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took ground and airborne crews about an hour to halt the spread of the flames, which caused no reported structural damage or injuries.