Village News

Help needed in solving suspicious fire in Bonsall

 
Last updated 6/15/2018 at 1:14pm

Courtesy photo

This house in the the 31000 block of Via Puerta Del Sol in Bonsall burned the morning of June 5.

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Crime Stoppers, along with investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit, are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information on a suspicious house fire in the Bonsall area.

Courtesy photos

San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating this house fire.

On June 5, at 4:51 a.m., Sheriff Deputies, along with the North County Fire Department, responded to a residential structure fire in the 31000 block of Via Puerta Del Sol in the community of Bonsall. The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was requested and responded to the location to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

No injuries occurred as a result of this fire. The damage caused to the structure is estimated at $900,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators are asking any witnesses to this fire to please contact them.

If you have any information on this fire, call the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit at (619) 956-4980 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips can be found at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

 
