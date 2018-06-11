Smoke from fire on Camp Pendleton drifts into Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Smoke from a brush fire in the Mike training area on Camp Pendleton is drifting into Fallbrook this afternoon. The fire, which erupted for unknown reasons this morning, is located about two kilometers south of MCAS Camp Pendleton and the 22 Area. As of mid-afternoon, fire fighters from Camp Pendleton Fire Department had the roughly 42-acre burn area fully contained, officials said. The fire posed no structural threats.