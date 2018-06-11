Warriors win North County Conference golf tournament

Fallbrook High School’s boys golf team won the Valley League tournament championship at the North County Conference tournament in May in San Marcos, and Fallbrook senior Sebbi Winfield was the Valley League’s individual champion.

The Warriors had a team score of 899 strokes. San Pasqual was second with a team score of 908, Ramona had the third-place score of 918 strokes, and Valley Center took fourth place with 921 strokes. Escondido only had three golfers and did not qualify for a team score.

“The boys were happy about that,” Fallbrook coach Steve Jorde said of the Warriors winning the team league championship.

A 7-1 record in Valley League dual meets gave Fallbrook the league championship, so the tournament team championship completed the Fallbrook team successes. Winfield also wanted to win the individual league championship and be named the Valley League player of the year.

“He ended up doing that,” Jorde said.

During regular-season dual meets a round consists of nine holes. The conference tournament involved 18-hole rounds at the St. Mark’s course the first day and at the Twin Oaks course the second day.

Six members of a high school team compete in each match. The high score is discarded while the scores of the other five golfers are added to obtain the team score.

Winfield completed his first round in 75 strokes. The first-day score for freshman Quinn Lynnus was 87, freshman Zach Hidalgo took 89 shots, junior Keller Hagen had a score of 100, senior Daniel Milton had a 104-stroke round and freshman Damon Powell finished in 115 shots.

The first round also included scores of 79 by Escondido senior Nathan Vermillion and 80 by Ramona senior Serop Matoian.

A score of 73 on the second day gave Winfield a two-day total of 148 strokes. Matoian improved his score to 74 shots to finish with a 36-hole score of 154 and earn second place. Vermillion took third among Valley League golfers after his 87-stroke second round gave him a tournament total of 156.

San Pasqual sophomore Nick Maldonado had rounds of 85 and 87 strokes, and his total score of 172 gave him fourth place. A score of 86 strokes on the second day gave Hidalgo fifth place for his 175-shot total.

“That wasn’t surprising at all,” Jorde said of Hidalgo taking fifth place.

Hidalgo and Valley Center junior Hunter Shumake actually shared fifth place; Shumake also had rounds of 89 and 86 shots. The Valley League procedure on breaking ties for official positions is who had the lower score at the CIF tournament; Fallbrook qualified for the CIF tournament as a team, and Shumake did not participate.

Fallbrook was thus the only school with two medalists who finished in the top six.

“Every school had at least one,” Jorde said.

Lynnus was the seventh-place finisher with a score of 176; he took 89 shots in the May 2 round. A score of 95 on the second day gave Hagen a 36-hole total of 195. Milton had a tournament score of 209 after completing the second round in 105 shots. Powell improved his score to 110 for the second day to give him a two-day score of 225.