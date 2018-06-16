Field Day exercise to be held by ham radio operators

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club will be participating in Field Day 2018, an emergency preparedness exercise, Saturday, June 23, 11 a.m. till Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m. The public and ham radio operators are invited to visit the site at Frazier Elementary School's athletic field, 1835 Gum Tree Lane, in Fallbrook.

Maps and latest information can be found at http://www.fallbrookarc.org.

The premise of Field Day is to prove that in an emergency amateur radio operators or "hams" are capable of setting up radio stations in the field and by using portable antennas and emergency power (generators, batteries, solar) they are able to contact as many other groups around North America doing the same thing.

There are expected to be over 40,000 participants in Field Day this year. The club also assists in community events such as the Fallbrook Avocado Festival and parades as well as in emergencies like the Lilac fire.

Everyone is welcome to come on out to Field Day even if they are not a licensed amateur, and see what it's all about. There will be plenty of experienced and friendly people to show visitors around and perhaps guide them through an on air contact.