FPRC to hold Second Chance Auction and Raffle June 19

FALLBROOK – To date the Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center has raised over $17,000 from its Hats in the Garden Tea and Auction. However, because it was incredibly blessed with donations and many supporters were not able to attend the event on May 19, there will be a second chance for everyone to bid on silent auction items that are still available.

The center will host the Second Chance Silent Auction and Raffle on Tuesday, June 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Life Center at LifePointe Church, 221 N Pico Ave. Refreshments will be provided.

Items available at the auction will include, but are not limited to, gift baskets, gift certificates, shabby chic furniture, original oil paintings by artists from San Diego (including Fallbrook) as well as pencil art from Comedian Rich Little. Plants are also available for auction. There will also be a raffle for selected items.

All funds raised by the auction go to support educational programs at Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center. There is no charge to attend the Second Chance Auction and Raffle which is open to all.

For more information, contact Carolyn at (760) 728-4105.