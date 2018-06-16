Hattie Marie Baker Williams was born on August 23, 1943 in Elberton, Ga. to the late Major and Hattie Baker. She was the third of 12 children and was preceded in death by her parents, and two of her siblings, Samuel Leon Baker and Gladys Harper.

Hattie attended and graduated from Blackwell High School in Elberton, Ga. in 1961. She began her professional life working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and eventually became one of the first African-American females to work for The Westinghouse Company in Athens, Ga.

In 1969, Hattie was united in marriage to Lougene Williams, Jr. Hattie and Lougene were the proud parents of two children, Lougene III and Adrian. Hattie loved teaching. She taught Sunday School and vacation Bible school for many years. She had an opportunity to teach preschool children while living in Augusta, Ga.

'Aunt Ree' was a strong supporter of her family. Once she moved to California, she wanted to expose her younger relatives to a different way of life by providing an opportunity for many to visit her out west. Anything that she could do to provide help, support, or words of encouragement for anyone – she provided it with a smile. She was an inspiration not only to members of her family but to all who met her.

On May 31, 2018, she answered God's call home to receive some much-deserved rest. Hattie leaves to cherish her memory, Lougene and their children, Lougene Williams III and Adrian Baker Williams; her grandchildren, Alexis Massey Williams and Justin Baker Williams; her sisters, Fannie Banks (Leroy), Gloria Statom, Shirley Baker and Erma Baker; her brothers, Eddie Baker Sr. (Sadie), Horace Baker (Connie), Major Baker, Jr., Freddie Baker (Sarah) and Thomas Baker, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services were held June 9 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. James Williams and Rev. Roy Moore officiating; interment followed at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends after the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

Condolences may be submitted on-line at http://www.scotward.com or sent to Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, (770) 483-7216.