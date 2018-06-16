Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Help is available for nonprofits and public lands dealing with fire damage

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2018 at 4:56pm



SAN DIEGO – The Center for Employment Training (CET) has received $1.3 million from La Cooperativa Campesina de California (La Coop) and the State of California EDD National Emergency Department to administer a Southern Wildfires Temporary Jobs Program to serve the needs of individuals in wildfire impacted counties.

At this time they are currently looking for potential work sites; work can only be done at public or private nonprofit organizations and some private properties deemed hazardous due to the fires.

That work may include fire mitigation, clean-up, repair, debris removal, and humanitarian assistance.

For more information, contact Chelsie Garcia, (619) 373-2880; Isela Ochoa, (619) 373-2024 or Alexa Erwin, (619) 373-4104.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/16/2018 23:23