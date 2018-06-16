Help is available for nonprofits and public lands dealing with fire damage
Last updated 6/16/2018 at 4:56pm
SAN DIEGO – The Center for Employment Training (CET) has received $1.3 million from La Cooperativa Campesina de California (La Coop) and the State of California EDD National Emergency Department to administer a Southern Wildfires Temporary Jobs Program to serve the needs of individuals in wildfire impacted counties.
At this time they are currently looking for potential work sites; work can only be done at public or private nonprofit organizations and some private properties deemed hazardous due to the fires.
That work may include fire mitigation, clean-up, repair, debris removal, and humanitarian assistance.
For more information, contact Chelsie Garcia, (619) 373-2880; Isela Ochoa, (619) 373-2024 or Alexa Erwin, (619) 373-4104.
