Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kalthoff graduates from Maine Maritime Academy

 
Last updated 6/16/2018 at 5:12pm



CASTINE, Maine – Keenan Kalthoff of Fallbrook was among the Maine Maritime Academy graduates completing degree requirements between Jan. 1, 2018, and May 5, 2018. Kalthoff is a marine transportation operations major.

Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine offering 22 programs of study in engineering, management, science, and transportation. The college serves approximately 950 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs. The job placement rate for MMA graduates exceeds 90 percent within 90 days of graduation. For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.


 
