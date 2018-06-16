Kalthoff graduates from Maine Maritime Academy

CASTINE, Maine – Keenan Kalthoff of Fallbrook was among the Maine Maritime Academy graduates completing degree requirements between Jan. 1, 2018, and May 5, 2018. Kalthoff is a marine transportation operations major.

Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine offering 22 programs of study in engineering, management, science, and transportation. The college serves approximately 950 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs. The job placement rate for MMA graduates exceeds 90 percent within 90 days of graduation. For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.