Marcia Lyn Parrish was born April 15, 1950, in Los Angeles, Calif. She moved to Fallbrook, Calif. with her family in the early 80's.

Marcia was active in Girl Scouts and worked as an educator in many Fallbrook schools, including Fallbrook Country Day School and Zion Lutheran School. Later in life, she worked as a manager at Sourdough Pizza and Goalpost Pizza, but she really found a home at Community Baptist Church as church secretary. She also spent time as the stage manager for many Fallbrook High School live productions. She spent her free time volunteering for the Girl Scouts as a trainer.

In 2005, she traveled to Hartford, Wis., where her daughter Poppy lived, to undergo radiation treatment for a brain tumor. After a brief return to Fallbrook, she sold her home and relocated to Wisconsin to be near her daughter and grandchildren.

She spent the next many years getting to know her grandchildren. In the summer of 2015, she uprooted again and moved with her family to Portland, Ore. In May of 2016, she suffered a stroke and moved into an assisted living home. Marcia loved the comfort and ease of her little apartment and spent time reading and socializing with other residents.

Marcia passed away on May 24, 2018. She will be missed by her two children, Poppy (Joe) Elshaug, Sam (Megan) Parrish; her grandchildren, Brennen, Alyssa, Nora and Lily Elshaug; her sisters, Julie Navarro and Lisa Magidow, and many others who knew her over the years.