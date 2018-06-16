Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Steen graduates from USD cum laude

 
SAN DIEGO – Aimee Steen of Fallbrook graduated cum laude from the University of San Diego May 27. Steen earned a bachelor's degree in Behavioral Neuroscience.

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative change-makers confront humanity's urgent challenges. With more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, USD is the youngest, independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States.



 
